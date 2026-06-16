Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off an 8-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been out of the lineup since June 12.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 6/16 G. Springer DH E. Clement 2B V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B N. Lukes RF D. Schneider LF A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF D. Cease SP”

Guerrero Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 3rd in the order).

The five-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .280 with 69 hits, three home runs, 27 RBIs, 39 runs and five stolen bases in 68 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Mitch Bannon: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) and Andrés Giménez (wrist) are both back in the #BlueJays lineup today”

@offbookfreezecb: “this lineup makes my heart happy like that’s my team”

@SkinnyGuy1988: “Ernie is good at driving in runs….. our 7-9 hasn’t exactly been stellar as of late but let’s put batting second behind a powerless Springer as well”

@Ellielelll: “such a good lineup today tbh!!”

Guerrero Jr. is in his 8th MLB season (all with Toronto).

Last season, he helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 34-38 record in 72 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 13-20 in 33 games on the road).