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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes batting practice before game three of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off an 8-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been out of the lineup since June 12.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

For Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 6/16 G. Springer DH E. Clement 2B V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B N. Lukes RF D. Schneider LF A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF D. Cease SP”

Guerrero Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 3rd in the order).

The five-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .280 with 69 hits, three home runs, 27 RBIs, 39 runs and five stolen bases in 68 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting an RBI single in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 04, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Mitch Bannon: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) and Andrés Giménez (wrist) are both back in the #BlueJays lineup today”

@offbookfreezecb: “this lineup makes my heart happy like that’s my team”

@SkinnyGuy1988: “Ernie is good at driving in runs….. our 7-9 hasn’t exactly been stellar as of late but let’s put batting second behind a powerless Springer as well”

@Ellielelll: “such a good lineup today tbh!!”

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Guerrero Jr. is in his 8th MLB season (all with Toronto).

Last season, he helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays argues with umpire John Tumpane in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 34-38 record in 72 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 13-20 in 33 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

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