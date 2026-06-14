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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 01: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 01, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to win their series with the New York Yankees (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 3-1 loss on Saturday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not play in the game.

Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Updated Blue Jays 6/14 G. Springer DH N. Lukes CF A. Kirk C Y. Piñango RF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement SS D. Schneider 2B C. McAdoo 1B P. Corbin SP”

Guerrero Jr. remains out of action.

The five-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .280 with 69 hits, three home runs, 27 RBI’s, 39 runs and five stolen bases in 68 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes batting practice before game three of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Twizted_AD: “What’s up with Vladdy, two days in a row isn’t like him.”

@MarshaIIZach: “Jays get Kirk back & Varsho, Gimenez, Vlad all instantly miss time with injury.”

@upsideonthedown: “People complain about Guerrero and his offensive drought incessantly and then complain when he’s not in the lineup. How insane are you people? Lol.”

@StevenSansone24: “Hopefully nothing serious for Giménez. And still no Vladdy really sucks. Hopefully someone can get a hit with RISP today.”

@briicoded: “everyone I love is injured”

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws the bat as he takes a walk in the tenth inning of their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Guerrero Jr. is in his 8th MLB season (all with Toronto).

While he has struggled this year, the 27-year-old is one of the best stars in baseball.

Last year, Guerrero Jr. helped led the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently 34-37 in 71 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-17 in 38 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

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