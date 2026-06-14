Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to win their series with the New York Yankees (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 3-1 loss on Saturday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not play in the game.

Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Updated Blue Jays 6/14 G. Springer DH N. Lukes CF A. Kirk C Y. Piñango RF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement SS D. Schneider 2B C. McAdoo 1B P. Corbin SP”

Guerrero Jr. remains out of action.

The five-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .280 with 69 hits, three home runs, 27 RBI’s, 39 runs and five stolen bases in 68 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Twizted_AD: “What’s up with Vladdy, two days in a row isn’t like him.”

@MarshaIIZach: “Jays get Kirk back & Varsho, Gimenez, Vlad all instantly miss time with injury.”

@upsideonthedown: “People complain about Guerrero and his offensive drought incessantly and then complain when he’s not in the lineup. How insane are you people? Lol.”

@StevenSansone24: “Hopefully nothing serious for Giménez. And still no Vladdy really sucks. Hopefully someone can get a hit with RISP today.”

@briicoded: “everyone I love is injured”

Guerrero Jr. is in his 8th MLB season (all with Toronto).

While he has struggled this year, the 27-year-old is one of the best stars in baseball.

Last year, Guerrero Jr. helped led the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently 34-37 in 71 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-17 in 38 games at home).