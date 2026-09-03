Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Honest Statement

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 11-0 on Wednesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with three hits, including one home run and five RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Guerrero Jr. spoke to Sportsnet.

Hazel Mae: “Your RBI single in the sixth inning, Vladdy, gives you 1,200 hits now for your career. Congratulations. With 22 games left to go, what will you concentrate on? What will you focus on as far as your swing and your offense?”

Guerrero Jr.: “I don’t focus on that. I just trying to help the team to win. If we win, that’s all that matters. As now, I don’t think about my numbers. I don’t think about anything. I just try to help the team to win, and whatever I can help them to win.”

Mae: “I know this is a season that has been disappointing for you. How challenging is it, Vladdy, to go through the ups and downs of a season when you’re hitting in the middle of the order? Is that tough?”

Guerrero Jr.: “It’s not tough because I got 25 guys. They believe in me, and they believe everybody in here. And when you got support behind you, you can pass everything. I think for me it’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I will still focus. I will go out there and try to do my best to help the team to win.”

Guerrero Jr. is in the middle of his eighth season in the MLB (all with the Blue Jays).

He has made six straight All-Star Games.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .262 with 123 hits, eight home runs, 53 RBIs, 64 runs and seven stolen bases in 125 games.

Looking At The Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 69-71 record in 140 games.

They have gone 32-36 in 68 games on the road.