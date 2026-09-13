Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sends Out Viral Post

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays won by a score of 8-1.

With the victory, they also took two out of three games in the series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sends Out Viral Post

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with four hits, including his first home run of the year at the Rogers Centre.

After the game, Guerrero Jr. sent out a post to Instagram that had over 11,000 likes in less than one hour.

He wrote: “#ELDEDG”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@ameliaa.murph: “you make me believe in miracles”

@gate14podcast: “Now we go.”

@thatmccallakid: “Oh he’s back!! 🔥”

@lucasginevro: “Our guy forever 👏👏👏”

@lesleysan21: “So Gladdy for you Vladdy 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥LFG 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

@janlee__: “We love you, Vladdy!! Never wanted anything more than this for you! 🔥”

Isaiah Thomas: “🏁🏁🏁”

Social Media Buzzing

Here’s what people were saying:

Keegan Matheson: “He’s done it. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in the 150th game of the season, has his 1st home run at Rogers Centre. He watched every second of it before he took a step.”

Foul Territory: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. does a curtain call at Rogers Centre after homering for the first time at home this season today, September 13.”

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “After narrowly missing a home run in the third inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits one out to left field for his first home run at Rogers Centre in 2026. Curtain call afterwards as Blue Jays take a 3-1 lead.”

Shi Davidi: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits his first homer at Rogers Centre this season, following George Springer’s solo shot B5, came in home game No. 75 for the Blue Jays. It was his ninth overall this year.”

Brandon Wile: “🚨 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has done the impossible. 🚨 He has hit his 1st home run at Rogers Centre this season. He gets a standing ovation.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 75-75 record in 150 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.