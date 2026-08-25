Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post Before Royals Series

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays had the day off on Monday following a series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 8-3 on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

Ahead of their series with the Royals, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “AMEN #ELDEDG”

There were over 4,000 likes on his post in one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@hristosmagouliotis: “I feel it tonight Homer”

@amandamack_to: “Omg I love this. Made these kids so happy I bet ❤️”

@thewildercard: “Predicting a big game for you tonight Vladdy! Feeling like the curse has been lifted and the playoff run will be extremely rewarding for you, your team, and our great country! Have fun out there!⚡️🔥⚡️”

@leafs.jays.headlines: “Go Deep tonight king. Prove everyone wrong 🙏 👑”

@rh7__sports: “Best hitter in the game”

@alejandrokirkfan: “REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE”

Guerrero Jr. is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Blue Jays).

Last season, the six-time All-Star helped the franchise reach the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 64-68 record in 132 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 33-33 in 66 games at home).

Following the Royals, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in Canada.