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Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post Before Royals Series

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 24: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after advancing to third base on a single by Bo Bichette #11 during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays had the day off on Monday following a series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 8-3 on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Royals, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “AMEN #ELDEDG”

There were over 4,000 likes on his post in one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@hristosmagouliotis: “I feel it tonight Homer”

@amandamack_to: “Omg I love this. Made these kids so happy I bet ❤️”

@thewildercard: “Predicting a big game for you tonight Vladdy! Feeling like the curse has been lifted and the playoff run will be extremely rewarding for you, your team, and our great country! Have fun out there!⚡️🔥⚡️”

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning in game six of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

@leafs.jays.headlines: “Go Deep tonight king. Prove everyone wrong 🙏 👑”

@rh7__sports: “Best hitter in the game”

@alejandrokirkfan: “REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE”

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up ahead of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Guerrero Jr. is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Blue Jays).

Last season, the six-time All-Star helped the franchise reach the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays at bat during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 64-68 record in 132 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 33-33 in 66 games at home).

Following the Royals, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post Before Royals Series

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