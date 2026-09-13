Blue Jays Manager Shares Surprising Praise for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Amid Slump

The Toronto Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in the midst of a career-worst season.

Toronto is coming off a 7-3 win on Saturday to even up the series. The Blue Jays are now 73-74 and 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

The series finale will go down on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:37 p.m. ET.

Blue Jays Manager Praises Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto is coming off a big win over the Orioles on Saturday, and in the first inning, he hit an RBI double.

It was a solid swing from Guerrero, and after the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider was encouraged by the swing.

“That’s a good swing from Vlad, getting a heater in the air that way, and I know he’s had his ups and downs, his struggles, we’ve talked about it all year, I feel like, but when he goes, it seems like it’s easier for everyone else to go, too. So, encouraging swing, for sure,” Schneider said.

Guerrero has yet to hit a home run at the Rogers Centre this season. It’s been a frustrating season for Guerrero, but the players are still rallying around him.

“We know what kind of player he is, what he’s capable to do,” Kirk, speaking through interpreter Hector Lebron, said of Guerrero. “When he comes up with big at-bats like today in the first inning, the energy, it’s unbelievable in the dugout. It feels great.”

Guerrero is hitting .259 with 8 home runs and 55 RBIs this season. He’s in the first year of his 14-year, $500 million deal.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot and are 1 game back of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto is set to conclude its three-game series against the Orioles on Sunday. The Blue Jays will be starting Dylan Cease and will look to build off the momentum from Saturday.

“[Urgency] has been high for a couple of months,” Schneider said. “I think it’s going to be like that all the way to the end. Every game matters and there are still important games that are going to be played all the way down the stretch. The urgency level has been high for a while, as has stress, as has everything.”

Nathan Lukes, meanwhile, said everyone is just focused on doing whatever it takes to win.

“All that matters right now is winning, especially with where we’re at in the standings,” Lukes said. “I have absolutely no ego about this and all I want to do is help us win, so whatever they ask me, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Toronto is 73-74.