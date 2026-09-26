5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent After Release

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Canada.

They are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday.

5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent

Earlier this month, the Arizona Diamondbacks released a former Blue Jays player (Lourdes Gurriel Jr.).

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Arizona Diamondbacks released LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.”

As of September 26, Gurriel Jr. still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Gurriel Jr. had been in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Diamondbacks.

He was batting .210 with 39 hits, two home runs, 22 RBIs, 13 runs and one stolen base in 51 games.

Looking At Gurriel Jr.

Gurriel Jr. had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Blue Jays (2018-22).

In 2021, he hit 21 home runs with 84 RBIs.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote on September 18: “The Arizona Diamondbacks released Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and will have to pay a $5 million buyout at the end of the season for declining his 2027 option.”

Gurriel Jr. was traded to the Diamondbacks before the 2023 season.

He made the All-Star Game (in 2023) and helped the franchise reach the World Series that same year.

It will be interesting to see if someone picks him up before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays reached the 2025 World Series.

However, they will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Right now, the Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 78-82 record in 160 games.