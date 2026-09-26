5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent After Release

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 17: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run at the top of the eighth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Gurriel Jr. was traded to the Diamondbacks before the 2023 season.
He made the All-Star Game (in 2023) and helped the franchise reach the World Series that same year.
It will be interesting to see if someone picks him up before the start of the 2027 season.
Looking At The Blue Jays
The Blue Jays reached the 2025 World Series.
However, they will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.
Right now, the Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 78-82 record in 160 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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