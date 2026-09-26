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5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent After Release

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 17: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run at the top of the eighth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Canada.

They are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday.

5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent

GettyLourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo #2after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Earlier this month, the Arizona Diamondbacks released a former Blue Jays player (Lourdes Gurriel Jr.).

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Arizona Diamondbacks released LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.”

As of September 26, Gurriel Jr. still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

GettyLourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gurriel Jr. had been in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Diamondbacks.

He was batting .210 with 39 hits, two home runs, 22 RBIs, 13 runs and one stolen base in 51 games.

Looking At Gurriel Jr.

GettyLourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Randal Grichuk #15 after hitting a home run in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Gurriel Jr. had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Blue Jays (2018-22).

In 2021, he hit 21 home runs with 84 RBIs.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote on September 18: “The Arizona Diamondbacks released Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and will have to pay a $5 million buyout at the end of the season for declining his 2027 option.”

GettyLourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Gurriel Jr. was traded to the Diamondbacks before the 2023 season.

He made the All-Star Game (in 2023) and helped the franchise reach the World Series that same year.

It will be interesting to see if someone picks him up before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays reached the 2025 World Series.

However, they will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Right now, the Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 78-82 record in 160 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Still A Free Agent After Release

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