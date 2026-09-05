Blue Jays Handed Tough Injury News to 10-Year Veteran Pitcher During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays could be without a 10-year veteran pitcher for the foreseeable future.

Toronto began a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals. Veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon started the game after he was activated off the injured list, but left his start after just 2 innings.

Toronto won the first game of the series opener against the Royals by a score of 9-2.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Injury to Jameson Taillon

Toronto saw Taillon leave his start on Friday due to an injury, which was frustrating.

After the game, the Blue Jays revealed he is set for an MRI and will likely be placed on the IL.

“He said it felt a bit more nerve-y, if that makes sense,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said postgame. “He’s been through this a little bit and he said this felt a little bit different than the previous injury, so we’ll just see what the MRI says.”

Taillon just returned from injury, and being placed on the IL is disappointing news as it could very well end his season.

The veteran right-hander, meanwhile, doesn’t think it’s a Tommy John issue.

“Taillon reported a “nervy feeling” in his right elbow during the game. He’ll go for an MRI and Blue Jays probably putting him back on the IL to bring up a fresh arm for tomorrow. “I feel for him right now after kind of battling his way back,” Schneider said,” Bannon wrote on X.

Toronto acquired Taillon from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later ahead of the trade deadline as the Blue Jays were expected to trade starters.

Taillon is in his 10th MLB season. With the Blue Jays, he’s 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 3 starts, as he did pitch well for Toronto.

Toronto Back to .500

The Blue Jays are back to .500 and is now 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto won the first game of the series against the Royals after winning a series against the Guardians.

“We’re gritty as hell,” said Ernie Clement. “If we go down early, we’re not afraid to come back. Right now, we’re punching first, which is something I don’t think we had done early in the season.”

Clement, meanwhile, knows Toronto is a good team and is confident they can get into the playoffs.

“We’re a really good baseball team,” Clement said. “It was only a matter of time before things started clicking and we started playing our game, figured out our team identity, figured out our lineup. There’s been so many moving pieces throughout the whole year. It’s nice to finally have a solid grasp on who we are.”

The Blue Jays are 71-71.