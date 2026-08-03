Toronto Blue Jays Send Heartfelt Message To Kevin Gausman After Cubs Trade

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced the news that they had traded Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

Gausman had been in the middle of his 5th season with the franchise.

He has gone 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 starts this year.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired OF Brett Bateman & INF Ty Southisene from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Kevin Gausman.”

Toronto Blue Jays Send Heartfelt Message To Gausman

Following the trade, the Blue Jays also sent a message to Gausman.

They wrote: “From the minute you became a Blue Jay, you embraced this city and this country as if it was your own. Thank you, Gausy, for all that you’ve meant to this team, to this community, to our clubhouse, and to this fanbase 💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Go Canada: “One of the most cherished Jays to ever don the Uniform. ❤️🇨🇦”

MLBFITS: “Amazing to see the love between Kevin and this Blue Jays fanbase ❤️”

@darealcubszone: “We’ll take good care of him 🫡”

@sofdlovesbsb: “Thank you Kevin. 🙏❤️ Wishing him the best.”

@andreaandcarter: “Kevin Gausman has been a class act from the very beginning. I have never felt this sad about losing a player because of how he and his lovely family embraced our city. Regardless of where he is, he is always one of us”

@the_audhdacity: “Cubs fans – please treat this man well, he deserves it, he’s gold.”

Looking At Gausman

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds over 14 MLB seasons.

The two-time MLB All-Star has gone 117-123 with a 3.85 ERA in 384 career games (345 starts).

Last year, the 35-year-old helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series.