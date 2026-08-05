10-Year MLB Player Makes Heartfelt Statement After Toronto Blue Jays Trade

Earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Jameson Taillon in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Taillon had a solid run with the Cubs, but had struggled this season.

Right now, he is 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA in 15 starts.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 2: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Jameson Taillon 🇨🇦 and cash considerations from the Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Welcome to Canada’s Team 🍁”

Taillon Makes Heartfelt Statement After Trade

Following the trade, Taillon met with the media.

He made a heartfelt statement.

Taillon: “My parents met at the University of Toronto… My grandma was a refugee in World War 2 out of Hungary and Canada welcomed her with open arms, so Canada means a lot to us… I know I’m joining a great group. I’m looking forward to the opportunity in representing Canada and the city of Toronto.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sweetNsaucy4U: “Saw him play at the WBC in Puerto Rico. Looking forward to seeing him in Toronto!”

@CDNBaseballHOF: “Can’t wait to watch him pitch.”

@leafscon: “love to see it”

@Roxanne_Oricia: “Welcome home Jameson! 💙🩵❤️”

@MikeyJ79_Part3: “Not a lot of guys I’ve been happier to see in a Jays uni. Welcome aboard Buddy…”

Looking At Taillon

Taillon was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees (in addition to the Cubs) over 10 seasons.

The 34-year-old has gone 84-66 with a 3.99 ERA in 239 games.

Blue Jays Right Now

After reaching the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays have struggled this season.

They are at the bottom of the American League East with a 53-61 record in 114 games.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Blue Jays will finish their series with the Houston Astros in Texas.