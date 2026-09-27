Toronto Blue Jays Star May Retire With $190 Million In Career Earnings

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the final game of their 2026 regular season.

They failed to qualify for the postseason after reaching the 2025 World Series.

UPDATE: The Blue Jays won 5-1.

Blue Jays Star May Retire With $190 Million In Earnings

George Springer is also playing in potentially his last game with the Blue Jays (and in the MLB).

The 37-year-old will become a free agent this winter.

If Springer decides to call it quits, it’s worth noting that the four-time MLB All-Star made a lot of money during his time in baseball.

He has nearly $190 million in career earnings over 13 seasons with the Houston Astros (and Blue Jays).

His big deal came with the Blue Jays before the 2021 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 19, 2021): “George Springer’s deal with the Toronto Blue Jays is for six years and $150 million, as @JonHeyman said. In this market, that is a massive deal. Toronto paid a premium price for a premium player.”

Social Media On Springer

Here’s what people were saying about Springer:

@TalkinBaseball_: “George Springer gets a standing ovation as he leaves in what is likely his final game as a Blue Jay He spent six years with the franchise and is a free agent after the season”

MLB: “An emotional George Springer exits to a standing ovation from @BlueJays fans 🫶”

Keegan Matheson: “George Springer is leaving the game for a pinch runner in the bottom of the 3rd inning, a huge ovation from the #BlueJays fans and his teammates on his way off the field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was waiting for Springer at the top of the dugout for a long embrace.”

@MLBONFOX: “George Springer didn’t want to leave the field 🥺”

Toronto Blue Jays: “Leading Off, The Designated Hitter, Number Four 🗣️ GEORGE SPRINGER”