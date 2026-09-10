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Injured Toronto Blue Jays Player Making $7.5 Million This Season

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 12: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Athletics in Califonia.

They lost by a score of 2-0.

With the loss, they also dropped two out of three games in the series.

Injured Toronto Blue Jays Player Making $7.5 Million

GettyYimi García #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts on the mound during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that an injured Blue Jays pitcher is making a lot of money this year.

Yimi García (who is in his second stint with the franchise) is being paid $7.5 million.

That said, he is out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Had been shut down indefinitely after experiencing neck nerve issues during a rehab outing with Single-A Dunedin on July 25 and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. No decision had been made regarding surgery.”

García did not appear in an MLB game this year.

Looking At García

GettyYimi García #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on June 16, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

García has spent 11 seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Blue Jays, the 36-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.

Over 436 career games, García has gone 23-31 in 3.61 ERA.

GettyYimi Garcia #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

In García’s most recent season (2025), he went 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 games.

It will be interesting to see what he looks like with a full recovery in 2027.

Looking At The Blue Jays After Athletics Series

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the ball from pitcher Michael Lorenzen #55 taking him out of the game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Blue Jays have had an up-and-down year after making the 2025 World Series.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 73-74 record in 147 games.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote: “That’s a brutal series loss for the #BlueJays against the A’s, dropping them to 73-74. A Guardians win this evening would leave them 2.0 games back. The rest of the AL Wild Card race is still painfully average, so it’s no death blow, but they can’t stumble again after this one.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured Toronto Blue Jays Player Making $7.5 Million This Season

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