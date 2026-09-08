Injured Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Still Owed Over $57 Million

The Toronto Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot and have some key players on the injured list.

Injuries have decimated Toronto’s pitching staff. Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, Bowden Francis, Jameson Taillon, Patrick Corbin, and Yimi Garcia are all on the injured list.

Yet, the Blue Jays have an impact slugger on the injured list, as Anthony Santander is starting rehab games. However, his contract looks like a bad one, as Toronto owes him plenty of money.

Toronto Blue Jays Owe Anthony Santander Over $57M

Toronto signed Anthony Santander to a massive five-year, $92.5 million deal ahead of the 2025 season. The Blue Jays wanted to add more slugging to the lineup. Santander was fresh off coming 44-home run season with the Baltimore Orioles, so they signed him to a massive deal.

However, the signing hasn’t panned out. He appeared in just 54 games in 2025 due to injuries. And, he’s yet to play in the 2026 MLB season.

Santander, however, is beginning a rehab assignment as he looks to close in on a potential return for the stretch run. Yet, the contract already is a bad one. Toronto still owes him $57.1 million, which includes the $5 million buyout by declining his club option in 2030.

Santander does have a player option after the 2027 MLB season, which he’s certainly set to pick up after two injury-filled seasons. The option includes the 2028 MLB season, when he gets $17.45 million, and in 2029 he’s set to make $15.45 million.

The slugger did have his contract front-loaded, as he earned $16.2 million last season, $19.2 million this season and $19.2 million in 2027.

It’s a troubling contract right now, but if Santander can get healthy for the stretch run and the rest of the deal, it could end up panning out. But for now, the contract is a major issue for the Blue Jays, as it was a waste of a signing and money.

Santander Injury Update

The Blue Jays could get Santander back for the final few games of the 2026 MLB season.

Santander is set to begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday with the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A. The slugger will need a couple of games in the minors. But Toronto is hopeful he can return this season and play in the outfield.

“I think the goal is to have him be as normal of an outfielder as possible,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “This is k,inda like spring training for him so hopefully he can get reps (on) both sides.”

Santander is a one-time MLB All-Star and one-time Silver Slugger Award winner.