Insider Urges Blue Jays to ‘Hound’ NL Team to Acquire Former Cy Young Winner

The Toronto Blue Jays extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive 14-year, $500 million deal.

After the news came down, many wondered if this would mean the Blue Jays would be aggressive in adding talent to the roster. Toronto is in a win-now mode, and MLB insider Bradford Doolittle of ESPN believes the Blue Jays should look to trade for Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins.

“I’d start hounding the Marlins about Sandy Alcantara. If the Blue Jays are going to contend this season — and they can — they’ll need more pitching, especially with Max Scherzer’s immediate future in doubt. Alcantara is signed through 2027, so he would team up nicely with Guerrero while showing the Blue Jays are committed to winning now,” Doolittle wrote.

Alcantara is currently in the fourth year of his five-year, $56 million deal, while having a club option for 2027. With the Marlins in the midst of a rebuild, Doolittle believes Miami could look to trade him and believes Toronto is a logical landing spot.

The Blue Jays have Chris Bassitt as a free agent after this year, while Kevin Gausman is a free agent after the 2026 season, showing a need to add a starter.

Alcantara would be the Blue Jays’ ace and would help solidify Toronto’s rotation. And, as Doolittle says, it would prove to everyone that Toronto is serious about winning.

Alcantara is a two-time All-Star and won the NL Cy Young in 2022.

Marlins Open to Trading Alcantara

Although Alcantara is one of the best pitchers in baseball, his name has come up in trade rumors.

The Marlins would be able to get a hefty return for him, and Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix isn’t ruling out a potential trade.

“We’re always open to anything that is going to make our organization better,” Bendix said. “It’s unusual for there to be moves like that, right? But obviously, we’re open-minded to it.”

However, Bendix says that isn’t the plan right now, especially with the season so young.

“It’s not even April. So I understand where the questions are coming from,” Bendix said, “but until we get to the point of even considering trades, it’s not really something that I have much to comment on, other than it’s really great to see Sandy looking healthy, looking normal. It’s Game 3 of the season.”

But perhaps near the deadline, the Marlins will look to trade Alcantara. And, the Blue Jays could be one of several teams interested in him.

Blue Jays Thrilled for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero is the face of the Blue Jays, and he agreed to a massive 14-year, $500 million extension.

The star slugger agreed to the deal on April 6, and Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was thrilled to see the deal get done.

“I knew it was coming for the last few days, but I’m proud of him. I’m excited for him. That’s what we work so hard for,” Bichette said to MLB.com. “I know it’s important to him to be with this team for a long time. I know it’s important for the organization as well. But, just to see him get what he wanted and to be happy, it’s special for everybody in the clubhouse.”

Guerrero is off to a slow start this season, hitting .279, and has yet to hit a home run in 43 at-bats.