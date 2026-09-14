Toronto Blue Jays Named Top Trade Destination for $185M Superstar Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently fighting for a wild card spot in the American League.

Although their playoff odds were very low at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, their hot play down the stretch currently has them only one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card spot in the American League.

Whether the Blue Jays make the playoffs or not, it is clear that they should be looking to upgrade their roster this winter. They would benefit by adding to their pitching rotation, in particular, and they are now being viewed as a top trade destination for one of baseball’s best pitchers because of it.

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman named the Blue Jays as the top potential offseason trade destination for Texas Rangers star pitcher Jacob deGrom.

“We expect Toronto to be aggressive this offseason, and taking a chance on deGrom to help navigate a loaded AL East is definitely worth considering,” Elman wrote. “So long as deGrom can hold off Father Time for another year, he and Dylan Cease would make for an imposing 1-2 duo atop the rotation.”

The idea of the Blue Jays bringing in deGrom is certainly a fascinating one. If they acquired him, he would give their rotation a significant boost and could help Toronto be legitimate contenders in 2027 because of it.

Looking at deGrom

Although deGrom is 38 years old, he is still a star pitcher at this point in his career. In 28 appearances this season for the Rangers, he has a 10-9 record, a 3.80 ERA, and 186 strikeouts.

He was also fantastic in his most recent start for Texas, as he allowed just one hit and struck out 12 Seattle Mariners batters in six shutout innings. With this, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is still able to dominate and could give the Blue Jays’ pitching rotation a significant boost.

Blue Jays Are in a Position to Take a Gamble on deGrom This Offseason

With the Blue Jays being in win-now mode, they are exactly the kind of team that would make sense as a suitor for deGrom. They need another star in their rotation, and trading for deGrom would provide them with just that.

With how this season has been going for Toronto, they would benefit by adding another high-impact starter to their rotation this winter. This is especially so with Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer being pending unrestricted free agents. Due to this, don’t be surprised if Toronto makes a major push for deGrom this offseason.

It will now be interesting to see if the Blue Jays end up pursuing deGrom during this offseason from here.