Blue Jays’ Jameson Taillon Announces Career News Ahead of Upcoming Surgery

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jameson Taillon will undergo elbow surgery Monday, Oct. 5 and plans to keep pitching.

Taillon appeared in only three games for Toronto this season. The Blue Jays acquired him from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 2, one day before the trade deadline.

Forearm tendinitis sent him to the injured list Aug. 11. He returned Sept. 4 at Kansas City but left after two innings with right elbow discomfort. He did not pitch again.

Taillon went 2-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 18 starts this season. He allowed four earned runs in 10 innings across his three starts for Toronto.

The 34-year-old Canadian has already had two Tommy John surgeries, in 2014 and 2019.

He is scheduled for a flexor repair with Dr. Keith Meister, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported. Taillon texted Davidi on Thursday about the procedure.

“There’s a good chance” Meister “also does an internal brace of the ligament while in there,” Taillon said.

Taillon also revealed another career decision.

Jameson Taillon Announces Career News

Taillon intends to resume his career once he is healthy, Davidi reported.

“I could’ve tried some alternative methods and rest,” Taillon said. “But those are not close to guarantees. It’s already been four weeks and it’s bothering me still. So I figured it’s worth just biting the bullet and getting fixed the right way.”

Taillon also has a plan for his rehabilitation.

“I plan on completely cleaning up and revamping my mechanics and movement patterns while rehabbing,” he added. “I think it’s a great opportunity to bet on myself, go all in on myself, do the hard work and see what happens. I know I have good years ahead if health co-operates. I’ve proven in the past that I can successfully rehab injuries and find ways to improve and come back as good or better.”

Taillon returned from his 2019 surgery to pitch for the New York Yankees in 2021. He went 11-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 23 starts for the Cubs in 2025.

He is 84-66 with a 3.99 ERA in 10 big-league seasons.

Taillon is a pending free agent. He is finishing a four-year, $68 million contract he signed with the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon Turns Free Agent This Winter

Taillon’s surgery will likely cost him most or all of 2027, MLB Trade Rumors reported. A return in 2028 would come in his age-36 season.

The collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and a lockout is expected. The last lockout, in 2021-22, froze major league signings from Dec. 2 to March 10.

Taillon described his move to Toronto as “so refreshing.” He said the pitching department had “such exciting plans for my pitch usage and mechanical adjustments.”

“I wish I could’ve been healthy and rewarded them for taking a shot on me,” he said.

MLB Trade Rumors said the Blue Jays could re-sign Taillon as depth. It floated a cheap two-year deal or a one-year deal with a club option to gauge his rehab.

After his 2019 surgery, Taillon returned to the majors in April 2021.