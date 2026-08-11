Jameson Taillon Exits Blue Jays Start With Injury

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jameson Taillon exited his start on Monday night against the Boston Red Sox due to injury.

Taillon pitched the first four innings of the game for Toronto, giving up just 1 hit and 3 walks in 4 IP, with 0 ER and 3 strikeouts. He was dealing and looking good for the Blue Jays, but he left the game after the fourth inning, getting replaced by Simeon Woods Richardson.

Now, the Blue Jays have provided an update on Taillon’s injury.

Jameson Taillon Injured

According to the Blue Jays, Taillon left the game due to right forearm discomfort.

There is no further information known at this time, though Blue Jays manager John Schneider will likely provide an injury update to reporters following the game.

Blue Jays Got Jameson Taillon at Trade Deadline

The day before the MLB trade deadline on August 3, the Blue Jays picked up Taillon in a trade from the Chicago Cubs, along with cash, in exchange for cash or a player to be named later.

With the Blue Jays trading long-time starter Kevin Gausman to the Cubs in a separate transaction, the team needed someone to eat innings for them, and Taillon was brought in at a low cost in a trade, as he was previously designated for assignment by the Cubs.

Not including Taillon’s start on Monday against Boston, in his MLB career, Taillon has made 240 starts with a 4.00 ERA in 1317 IP while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Cubs, and Blue Jays.

He has been a reliable innings eater for many years, but this season, things went south for Taillon in Chicago, as he pitched to a 5.92 ERA in 15 starts while racking up a -1.0 bWAR. With the Cubs looking to be a World Series contender, Taillon just wasn’t cutting it for the team in the final year of his contract, and they decided to let him go as a result.

Though he is American-born, Taillon’s parents are from Canada, and so the trade to Toronto is a bit of a homecoming for Taillon, whose parents first met as students at the University of Toronto.