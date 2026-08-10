Jameson Taillon Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Toronto Blue Jays Trade

Last week, news came out that Jameson Taillon had been traded (via the Chicago Cubs) to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 2: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Jameson Taillon 🇨🇦 and cash considerations from the Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Welcome to Canada’s Team 🍁”

Taillon made his Blue Jays debut on August 5.

Taillon Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post

After the trade, Taillon made a heartfelt post to Instagram (on Sunday).

He wrote: “Sweet Home Chicago! Being a Cub and playing at Wrigley Field was an absolute dream come true. This place is special and I will cherish the memories for the rest of my life. To the incredible fans, coaches, staff and teammates…so much love & gratitude for these four years, thank you!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Toronto Blue Jays: “Welcome Home 💙”

@joeysportsguy: “Cub 4 Lyfe!!!! Real ones will never forget last October. Thank you for everything!”

@julesjemison: “Class all the way! Cubs games wont be the same without you! The Cubs organization was so lucky to have a class act like you on the team! Grateful for your time as a Cub! Can’t wait to continue to cheer you on in the next chapter! 👏🔥”

@cody.cubs: “My favorite part of the Jameson Taillon era were the playoff wins along the way”

@allocconina: “Jamo-you made all of us so proud! I miss you already! Thank you for all your love for the team and for Chicago!”

@amyyaklich: “You were an awesome Cub & especially teammate it seemed. Coffee expert, as well! Can’t wait till you join the MLB coaching ranks once you decide to hang it up. Good luck in Toronto!”

@suzzi_queue: “Jamo, you are already very missed on the North Side, and will be remembered with only positive memories. You’ll always be a Cub, but best of luck in Toronto. What a great place to land. 💙🧸🧢 ☕️”

Looking At Taillon

Taillon has also spent time with the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates over 10 seasons.

He was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

Right now, Taillon is 2-6 with a 5.96 ERA in 16 starts this year.