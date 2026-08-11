Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon Update After Win Over Red Sox

During the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Monday, Toronto right-handed starter Jameson Taillon exited after throwing just 61 pitches across four innings due to a forearm injury.

The Toronto Blue Jays wrote (X): “UPDATE: RHP Jameson Taillon was removed from tonight’s game with right forearm discomfort.”

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on Taillon.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon News

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote (X): “Schneider, on Taillon’s early exit: “He said his forearm was a little tight getting some extension on cutters, sliders. … Hopefully we can be proactive, I don’t want to take any chances with him.” Taillon is going for an MRI tonight.”

Taillon allowed no runs, one hit and three walks with three strikeouts before being pulled from the game.

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Aug. 2.

Taillon, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the year, has made just two starts for Toronto since joining the organization. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks against the Houston Astros in his first appearance with the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Defeat Red Sox 2-1

The Blue Jays scratched Kazuma Okamoto due to a left knee contusion. Charles McAdoo took his spot in the lineup and gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Andrés Giménez increased Toronto’s lead to 2-0 by hitting an RBI single in the sixth.

Things got weird in the seventh inning. With runners on the corners and one out, Ceddanne Rafaela flew out to center field. Because the scoreboard read that there were two outs before Rafaela’s at-bat, both Red Sox runners assumed that was the case and ran off the crack of the bat.

The inning ended, and upon review, the umpires rewarded the Red Sox with a run even though both runners failed to tag from their respective bases.

It ended up not mattering, as the Blue Jays still won the game.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays’ record improved to 57-63 after they defeated the Red Sox on Monday. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Toronto is 15 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. But in the Wild Card standings, the club is just three games back of the Texas Rangers for the final spot in the AL.