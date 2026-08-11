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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon Update After Win Over Red Sox

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Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

During the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Monday, Toronto right-handed starter Jameson Taillon exited after throwing just 61 pitches across four innings due to a forearm injury.

The Toronto Blue Jays wrote (X): “UPDATE: RHP Jameson Taillon was removed from tonight’s game with right forearm discomfort.”

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on Taillon.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon News

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote (X): “Schneider, on Taillon’s early exit: “He said his forearm was a little tight getting some extension on cutters, sliders. … Hopefully we can be proactive, I don’t want to take any chances with him.” Taillon is going for an MRI tonight.”

Taillon allowed no runs, one hit and three walks with three strikeouts before being pulled from the game.

Jameson Taillon of the Toronto Blue Jays

GettyRight-hander Jameson Taillon made changes with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Aug. 2.

Taillon, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the year, has made just two starts for Toronto since joining the organization. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks against the Houston Astros in his first appearance with the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Defeat Red Sox 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays scratched Kazuma Okamoto due to a left knee contusion. Charles McAdoo took his spot in the lineup and gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Andrés Giménez increased Toronto’s lead to 2-0 by hitting an RBI single in the sixth.

Things got weird in the seventh inning. With runners on the corners and one out, Ceddanne Rafaela flew out to center field. Because the scoreboard read that there were two outs before Rafaela’s at-bat, both Red Sox runners assumed that was the case and ran off the crack of the bat.

The inning ended, and upon review, the umpires rewarded the Red Sox with a run even though both runners failed to tag from their respective bases.

It ended up not mattering, as the Blue Jays still won the game.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 8: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays’ record improved to 57-63 after they defeated the Red Sox on Monday. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Toronto is 15 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. But in the Wild Card standings, the club is just three games back of the Texas Rangers for the final spot in the AL.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon Update After Win Over Red Sox

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