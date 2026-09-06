Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Promote 23-Year-Old Lefty During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays kept their winning streak alive on Saturday, as they defeated the Kansas City Royals by a 4-3 final score. Now, Toronto has a 72-71 record and has won each of their last four games.

Now, Toronto has promoted one of their pitching prospects in the middle of their series against the Royals.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote Jared Spencer to Single-A Dunedin

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Blue Jays have promoted pitching prospect Jared Spencer to Single-A Dunedin.

This is a good opportunity for Spencer, as he now has the chance to pitch with Single-A Dunedin during their final stretch of the season. The 6-foot-3 lefty will be aiming to impress after landing this call-up to the Single-A roster.

Taking a Look at Blue Jays Prospect Jared Spencer

Spencer is very much in the beginning stages of his minor league career. The Blue Jays signed him to a minor league contract in July 2025, and he has spent time with the FCL Blue Jays. Yet, he is now getting his first chance with Single-A Dunedin after landing this call-up.

Spencer spent the 2025 season with the Texas Longhorns, where he posted a 4-1 record, a 3.27 ERA, and 66 strikeouts in 10 games. With numbers like these, he showed promise at the college level and will now be looking to do the same with Single-A Dunedin from here.