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Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Promote 23-Year-Old Lefty During Royals Series

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World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Workout Day
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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 23: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays kept their winning streak alive on Saturday, as they defeated the Kansas City Royals by a 4-3 final score. Now, Toronto has a 72-71 record and has won each of their last four games.

Now, Toronto has promoted one of their pitching prospects in the middle of their series against the Royals.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote Jared Spencer to Single-A Dunedin

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 15: A Toronto Blue Jays hat with a Jackie Robinson Day logo on it is seen on the field before the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 15, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Blue Jays have promoted pitching prospect Jared Spencer to Single-A Dunedin.

This is a good opportunity for Spencer, as he now has the chance to pitch with Single-A Dunedin during their final stretch of the season. The 6-foot-3 lefty will be aiming to impress after landing this call-up to the Single-A roster.

Taking a Look at Blue Jays Prospect Jared Spencer

Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 08: Hats sit on seats during batting practice ahead of the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on April 8, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Spencer is very much in the beginning stages of his minor league career. The Blue Jays signed him to a minor league contract in July 2025, and he has spent time with the FCL Blue Jays. Yet, he is now getting his first chance with Single-A Dunedin after landing this call-up.

Spencer spent the 2025 season with the Texas Longhorns, where he posted a 4-1 record, a 3.27 ERA, and 66 strikeouts in 10 games. With numbers like these, he showed promise at the college level and will now be looking to do the same with Single-A Dunedin from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Promote 23-Year-Old Lefty During Royals Series

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