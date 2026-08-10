Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision Before Red Sox Series

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will begin a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost 7-6 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Second baseman Ernie Clement went 1-for-5 with an RBI in the loss.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Ernie Clement Decision

Ahead of the series opener on Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 8/10 N. Lukes RF B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH J. Sánchez LF A. Giménez SS K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B B. Valenzuela C J. Taillon SP”

Ernie Clement is out of the team’s starting lineup. It marks the first time since June 24th that Clement has been absent from the team’s lineup. Josh Smith is set to start at second base for the Blue Jays.

This season, Clement was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He’s currently batting .284 with 128 hits, 28 doubles, nine home runs, one triple, 49 runs, 39 RBIs and four stolen bases in 116 games. His 28 doubles lead the American League this season.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays nearly pulled off a series sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend; however, the team lost the series finale in extra innings. As a result, the Toronto Blue Jays fell to 56-63 and remained in last place in the American League East. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon is set to make his second start since joining the Blue Jays during the season. He struggled during his Toronto debut as he allowed three runs in only four innings. Overall this season, the veteran has a 2-6 record with a 5.96 ERA in 80 innings.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 8/10 N. Sogard SS C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B M. Yoshida DH C. Durbin 3B J. Duran LF A. Seigler 2B C. Wong C S. Gray SP”

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox lost their impressive winning streak this weekend as they dropped the final two games of their series against the Athletics. Aside from losing their winning streak, it also marked the first series the Red Sox had lost after winning eight consecutive series.

At 64-53, the Red Sox are in third place in the American League East. They are now seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.