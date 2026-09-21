8x MLB All-Star Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Texas Rangers (in Arlington).

They were able to avoid a sweep, winning by a score of 7-2.

8x MLB All-Star Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

With the season nearly over (and the Blue Jays potentially missing the 2026 MLB playoffs), it’s worth noting that Max Scherzer will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The future Hall of Famer will be available to sign with any team in the league.

He is making $4 million this season.

Looking At Scherzer

Scherzer is in the middle of his second season playing for the Blue Jays.

He is currently 3-8 with a 6.07 ERA in 16 stats this year.

Last season, Scherzer helped the franchise reach the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Scherzer was initially picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career on the Arizona Diamondbacks before a five-year win the Detroit Tigers.

After breaking out into a star with Detroit, Scherzer spent 6.5 seasons on the Washington Nationals.

Scherzer made the MLB All-Star Game from 2013-19 (and had another appearance in 2021).

Following Washington, he had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers (before Toronto).

The 42-year-old has won two World Series titles with the Nationals (2019) and Rangers (2023).