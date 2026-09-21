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8x MLB All-Star Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 23: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Texas Rangers (in Arlington).

They were able to avoid a sweep, winning by a score of 7-2.

8x MLB All-Star Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

GettyPitcher Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

With the season nearly over (and the Blue Jays potentially missing the 2026 MLB playoffs), it’s worth noting that Max Scherzer will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The future Hall of Famer will be available to sign with any team in the league.

He is making $4 million this season.

Looking At Scherzer

GettyMax Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after a walk to Yandy Díaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 19, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Scherzer is in the middle of his second season playing for the Blue Jays.

He is currently 3-8 with a 6.07 ERA in 16 stats this year.

Last season, Scherzer helped the franchise reach the World Series for the first time since 1993.

GettyMax Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during a workout day ahead of game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre on October 30, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Scherzer was initially picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career on the Arizona Diamondbacks before a five-year win the Detroit Tigers.

After breaking out into a star with Detroit, Scherzer spent 6.5 seasons on the Washington Nationals.

GettyStarting pitcher Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals acknowledges the crowd after recording his 300th strikeout for the year against the Miami Marlins for the second out of the seventh inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Scherzer made the MLB All-Star Game from 2013-19 (and had another appearance in 2021).

Following Washington, he had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers (before Toronto).

The 42-year-old has won two World Series titles with the Nationals (2019) and Rangers (2023).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8x MLB All-Star Will Be A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent This Winter

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