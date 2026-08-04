Jeff Hoffman ‘Sad’ Following Blue Jays Trade to Twins

Former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman admitted that he was “sad” after learning he was traded from Toronto to the Minnesota Twins.

After spending the past 1.5 seasons in Toronto, the Blue Jays traded Hoffman to Minnesota for a package of prospects and international bonus pool money, thus ending a very rocky tenure for Hoffman in Toronto.

Yet, despite all the ups and downs, Hoffman admitted he was extremely emotional after learning he had been traded.

Jeff Hoffman ‘Sad’ to Leave Blue Jays

Speaking to reporters after learning of his trade away from the Blue Jays, Hoffman admitted he was emotional to leave Toronto.

“Sad,” Hoffman admitted of his reaction to the trade.

Hoffman also praised the Blue Jays’ organization, saying that all MLB teams should strive to be like him.

“I think all organizations should strive to be like Toronto,” Hoffman said after learning of the trade, before signing autographs for Blue Jays fans on his way out of the building.

Jeff Hoffman’s Blue Jays Career

The Blue Jays signed Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million contract ahead of the 2025 MLB season, and he spent 1.5 years in Toronto before this trade to the Twins.

In Hoffman’s two seasons in Toronto, his numbers were very up-and-down. Overall, he had a 4.19 ERA in 122 games, and he also saved 38 games for Toronto. He also had 159 strikeouts in 116 IP. But he also gave up 19 home runs and blew 11 saves over his two seasons in Toronto, which led to him losing his closer’s job to Louis Varland in 2026.

Hoffman also gave up a game-tying home run to Miguel Rojas in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series with one out in the top of the ninth inning, a game that Toronto wound up losing heartbreakingly in extra innings as they failed to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first World Series win since 1993.

Still, while Hoffman was inconsistent for the Blue Jays, there were times when he was absolutely lights out, and he also loved playing for the team. So while he is now gone, it’s still an emotional time for him and the team.