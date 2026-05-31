Blue Jays’ Jesús Sánchez Exits Game vs Orioles After Fan Throws Ball At Him

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jesús Sánchez exited Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after a ball thrown from the stands struck him in the wrist, prompting immediate concern and an investigation by the Orioles.

With Sánchez in the midst of one of the most productive stretches of his season, the Blue Jays now await further evaluation while hoping the bizarre incident does not sideline a key contributor.

Jesús Sánchez Exits Game After Fan Throws Ball From Stands

The incident unfolded during a sixth-inning mound visit at Camden Yards. Sánchez appeared to be exchanging words with someone seated in the right field stands when a ball came flying in his direction, striking his wrist, according to MLB.com‘s Jake Rill. He exited immediately, walking off the field alongside a trainer and Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

“A young fan, about 13, saw Sánchez flapping his glove as if to indicate to play catch. The kid then threw the ball late, after Sánchez turned around. The fan was kicked out.”

—Jacob Meyer, Baltimore Sun

The Orioles responded without delay. “We have identified the fan and removed them from the ballpark while we conduct a thorough investigation,” an Orioles spokesperson said, per Rill’s reporting on X. The fan was removed from Camden Yards before the game had concluded.

But Baltimore Sun reporter Jacob Meyer gave a different view of the incident, which he said involved a 13-year-old boy.

“Just talked with several fans in RF who saw what happened,” Meyer reported. “They described it as an accident. They said a young fan, about 13, saw Sánchez flapping his glove as if to indicate to play catch. The kid then threw the ball late, after Sánchez turned around. The fan was kicked out.”

The Blue Jays announced that Sánchez had suffered a right wrist contusion. RotoWire listed him as day-to-day with the wrist designation, with further evaluation expected in the coming days.

Sánchez, 28, was delivering one of the more consistent stretches of his career heading into Sunday’s game. He belted a grand slam off Sandy Alcántara during an 8-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on May 26. His 2026 line through Sunday stood at a .285 average, six home runs, and 28 RBI — solid numbers for a player who has long tantalized evaluators while never quite landing his breakout campaign.

He also missed one game earlier this month after taking a blow to the chest against the New York Yankees before returning to the lineup two days later without missing a beat.

Jesús Sánchez’s Long Road to the Blue Jays

Originally signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an international amateur out of Higüey, Dominican Republic, in 2014, Sánchez was part of the deal that sent reliever Nick Anderson to Miami in 2019. He offered immediate promise in his 2021 Marlins debut, posting an .808 OPS with 14 home runs across 64 games. Sustaining that level proved a different challenge altogether.

The Blue Jays entered Sunday at 26-29, a difficult position for a club that reached the World Series as American League champions just last year. Manager John Schneider has leaned on Sánchez in favorable matchups throughout the season. The full answer on his wrist will determine how long Toronto has to manage without him.