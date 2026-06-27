Injury to Blue Jays Veteran Could Lead to Major Roster Change

The Toronto Blue Jays had finally built some momentum, but unfortunately they’ve now dropped four games in a row, and with the team struggling offensively, they’re no 39-43 on the season, needing to build some significant momentum ahead of the All-Star break and trade deadline.

Right now, they don’t look like the same team that made it to the World Series in 2025, and with injuries and some of their star players struggling significantly, this season could completely come off the rails if they can’t manage to turn things around. With injuries all year long, the last thing they need is more players to miss time, but after a loss on Friday to the Texas Rangers, there’s fears over one of their best performers in 2026.

Jesuś Sánchez Could Head to the Injured List

After playing a much bigger role than many expected in 2026 due to the injuries to Nathan Lukes and Addison Barger, Jesuś Sánchez has performed well for the Blue Jays, posting an OPS of .753 to go along with 7 home runs and 29 RBI.

The power has been up and down throughout the year with the defense in the outfield being highly questionable, but given the lack of power from George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero, his role on this team has become even more important. Unfortunately, he left their latest loss against the Rangers with a sprained ankle, and according to Manager John Schneider, a stint on the IL remains possible despite negative x-rays on Friday night.

Right now, Schneider has revealed that Sánchez is very sore following the injury, and while an IL stint may not be announced today, it’s something that the coaching staff can’t currently rule out.

Yohendrick Pinango Could Return to the Blue Jays

As a result of this injury, the team have brought Yohendrick Pinango back to Toronto, and while he’s currently on standby and won’t be activated immediately, if Sánchez does head to the Injured List, they’ve got a clear plan with a player that’s stood out immensely during his rookie campaign in 2026.

Estrada and Pinango are on Blue Jays taxi squad for now. Pinango could be active if Jesus Sanchez hits IL. Estrada is up as a contingency while Blue Jays work through a potential bullpen injury. https://t.co/Q6tpiMJZuu — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 27, 2026

Clearly, the Blue Jays have had the worst luck with injury in 2026, but in that time they’ve managed to unearth Pinango, who impressed in his rookie season with a .283 average, .764 OPs, 4 home runs and 18 RBI across 43 games played thus far. The strikeouts are definitely a concern for a young player, but given the confidence he exudes and the power he’s shown thus far, he could be a player that the Blue Jays lean on for years to come as a dynamic hitter and a fielder that could be solid in the outfield.

Ultimately though, the Blue Jays will be hoping that Sánchez can avoid the Injured List and get back on the field in the coming days, but with Pinango waiting in the wings for his next opportunity, there’s a plan in place as the team look to turn things around as they chase .500 on the season and a potential return to the post-season.