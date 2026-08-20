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Jesus Sanchez Speaks Candidly Following Brutal Mistakes vs Rays

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Toronto Blue Jays Jesus Sanchez speaks honestly about misplays during Tampa Bay Rays loss.

The Toronto Blue Jays lost Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays. This was largely because of two misplays by Jesus Sanchez, the player who was stationed in left field.

On Thursday, August 20th, the Blue Jays have an opportunity to come away with a series victory. If they do, they could pass the Texas Rangers, and end up in a tie with the Minnesota Twins for the last AL Wild Card position.

All of this before starting their last series of the year against the New York Yankees.

Toronto Blue Jays Jesus Sanchez Speaks Candidly Following Loss to Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – AUGUST 19: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after misplaying a fly ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 19, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Prior to playing their final game of this three-game set against the Rays, Sanchez spoke to the media.

One part of that conversation involved him owning up to his mistakes.

“I know I need to improve my defense,” Sanchez said via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. “Because I don’t usually play left field. I’m going to make the adjustment because I’m athletic enough to play left field.”

“I know I’m going to be there, and the next time I’m going to be better.”

Bannon also shared what Sanchez said happened during those misplays.

“We just talked with Jesús Sánchez in Tampa. He lost the first fly over the cat walk, he said. The second one lost in the lights, but he said that’s one he needs to catch. He acknowledged, generally, his fielding hasn’t been good enough this year,” Bannon wrote.

Looking at Jesus Sanchez’s Season With the Toronto Blue Jays

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays is doused in sports drink during his post-game interview following an MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Sanchez was acquired from the Houston Astros in a trade back in February.

The 28-year-old is having a decent season offensively, while defensive miscues are stealing the spotlight away from those contributions.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Jesus Sanchez Speaks Candidly Following Brutal Mistakes vs Rays

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