Former MVP Details Why Blue Jays’ Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is Struggling

Former NL MVP Joey Votto has a theory as to why Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is struggling.

Guerrero is in the first year of a 15-year, $500 million deal, and the season has not gone his way. He’s struggled to hit for power as he doesn’t have a home run at Rogers Centre, and his swing looks to be out of touch.

After the Blue Jays’ 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, Votto took to social media to share why he thinks Guerrero is struggling.

“Watching the Blue Jays game. Vladdy’s just not “back-legging” or “back-hipping” balls. His forward move is delaying his barrel from snapping in place. He sees the ball, knows it’s drivable, but his move causes the bat to lag. Keeps him from getting the barrel to the target. Agree?,” Votto wrote on X.

Votto is a six-time All-Star and won NL MVP in 2010, and is known for his bat at first base. He’s also familiar with Guerrero, as the Canadian signed with Toronto in 2024 to try to earn a roster spot, but that didn’t happen.

Yet, Votto spent time with Guerrero in spring training and saw him when he was at his best. So, he does think it is a minor mechanical change to his swing.

Guerrero is hitting .261 with 7 home runs and 46 RBIs this season.

Votto Doesn’t Think Guerrero is ‘Late’

Many fans believe Guerrero is late starting his swing, which has resulted in him missing potential home runs.

However, Votto disagrees, as he believes there’s no such thing as being late when you swing.

“No such thing as late in MLB hitting, IMO. Just technique or physical ability that can’t get the bat to the ball in time,” Votto wrote. … “Think about hitting like catching a ball. You’d never use timing to explain catching a ball. We’ve been hitting baseballs since we were in elementary school. We typically aren’t late, just not efficient to the pitched ball.”

It’s a clear take from Votto, as he believes Guerrero needs to make some minor changes. But whether or not he will figure that out before the end of the year is uncertain.

Blue Jays Turning a Corner

Toronto has struggled this season, but the Blue Jays have started to play much better.

The Blue Jays have won the first two games of their four-game series against the Red Sox, and Toronto knows they still can make the playoffs.

“We know who we’re playing, we know how we have to play and I like the way we’re playing right now,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “I wish we were scoring a bit more to give the bullpen a break, but these guys are playing their [butts] off right now. It’s still realistic. I still think we’re a good team. We haven’t done as well as we would have hoped, but we’ve got time to do that.”

Toronto is 58-63 and 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.