John Schneider Responds to Calls to Bench Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided clarity on the possibility of benching first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero had another awful day at the plate on Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss, going 0-4. Right now, Guerrero is hitting just .268 with a below-average .697 OPS and a shockingly low 4 homers this season, including zero at home at Rogers Centre, a notorious hitter’s haven.

No one knows why Guerrero has been so bad, though MLB legend Albert Pujols offered his analysis recently when he broke down the slugger’s swing.

Either way, Guerrero has been terrible for the Blue Jays this year, yet Schneider has not benched him or dropped him out of the top three spots in the order.

And, despite fans on social media calling for the star slugger to sit on the pine, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen anytime soon.

John Schneider Won’t Bench Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Speaking to reporters after the Blue Jays were swept in four games at home by Texas, their sixth straight defeat, Schneider remained steadfast that Guerrero will not be benched despite his season-long struggles.

“Not going to bench him. No, I think there’s always a time when a guy needs a little bit of a break, whether it’s physically, mentally or whatever it is… it’s no secret we’re going to need Vlad, if we want to be good,” Schneider told reporters, as relayed by Hazel Mae.

On one hand, it’s understandable why Schneider remains committed to Guerrero, the team’s highest-paid player, who makes $40.2 million this season, the first year of his 14-year, $500 million contract. He earned that contract because he has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past five seasons.

But on the other hand, Guerrero is actively hurting the team this season with his poor at-bats, lack of hustle, and general disengagement at the plate this season and on the basepaths. Still, Schneider is simply refusing to bench his star, with the hopes that Guerrero will hit himself out of his slump.

John Schneider Explains What’s Wrong With Blue Jays

Schneider also offered his opinion as to why the Blue Jays are struggling so much this season, suggesting that the team keeps going down early in games and find it difficult to climb out of a hole.

“We’re not getting any offense going early in games -that’s well documented.. when you’re down 5, 6 runs early, makes it tough for the bats… time of possession is a real thing,” Schneider said.

Through 84 games this season, the Blue Jays have a 39-45 record, a far cry from the 94-game win pace they set last season when they went to the World Series and came within two outs of defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7.

So much was expected of the team this season, and particularly of Guerrero, who was otherworldly in the postseason last year.

But he has been absolutely terrible this year, and the team has been extremely disappointing as a whole.

Still, changes are not coming even though the fans want to see them, as Schneider stays loyal to his players. But that loyalty might come back to cost the Blue Jays a chance of making it to the playoffs this year if they can’t turn it around, and fast.