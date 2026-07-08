Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Max Scherzer Injury Update During Giants Series

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Monday that right-hander Max Scherzer, who has been on the IL since mid-June because of back spasms and side discomfort, will make a rehab start for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet.

Scherzer, 41, began his rehab assignment with High-A Vancouver on Friday, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts over three innings.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Max Scherzer Injury Update During San Francisco Giants Series

Scherzer began the year with a poor 9.64 ERA in 18 2/3 innings across five starts before being placed on the IL on April 27 with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. He worked his way back, making two rehab starts for Triple-A Buffalo before being reinstated from the IL on June 10.

After making just on start against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 10, in which he allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings, Scherzer landed on the IL just one week later because of his back issues.

Since most of the Blue Jays’ minor-league teams will be off for the All-Star Break, and Scherzer won’t be able to pitch on Sunday, the last day before the break, the future Hall of Famer will either have to throw a simulated game or pitch for Toronto’s Florida Complex League Team, which plays on Monday, after his start for Buffalo. Otherwise, he won’t be able to stay on a usual rehab schedule.

This may be Scherzer’s final season of his career. He hasn’t indicated he wants to retire, but if he doesn’t turn his season around after returning from the IL, it’s doubtful he’ll receive much interest around the league. At this point in his career, Scherzer probably has no desire to go to a non-competitive team, which may be the only type of club that would be interested in the veteran.

Scherzer is in his 19th career season in the big leagues. He sports a career 3.27 ERA with 3,503 strikeouts, which ranks 11th all-time, over 2,985 innings.

If Scherzer can stay healthy for the remainder of the year, he has a decent chance to jump several legends on the all-time strikeouts list. He needs just seven to pass Walter Johnson (No. 10), 32 to pass Gaylord Perry (No. 9) and 52 to pass Justin Verlander (No. 8), who is also on the IL at the moment.

If Scherzer continues to struggle over his next handful of starts or so, the Blue Jays may make the difficult decision to cut ties with him. However, if the team doesn’t get back into postseason contention, there would be no point in letting the legend go other than to give a younger pitcher an opportunity.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

After a rough 10-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday, the Blue Jays got back into the win column with a 9-3 victory against the Giants on Tuesday. Game 3 of the three-game series between Toronto and San Francisco at Oracle Park is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. It’ll be a premier pitching matchup, with right-hander Dylan Cease slated to start for Toronto and right-hander Logan Webb for San Francisco.