Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider explained why the team sent down infielder/outfielder Davis Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo.

Schneider was the victim of the team’s roster crunch when Nathan Lukes was activated from the IL ahead of Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Someone had to be sent down to Buffalo to make room for Lukes, and unfortunately for Schneider, it was him.

John Schneider Explains Why Davis Schneider Was Sent Down

Speaking to reporters this week, the Blue Jays‘ skipper explained why Schneider was the player who got the short end of the stick and was sent down to the minors.

“John Schneider said Blue Jays decided to option Davis Schneider as Nathan Lukes returned for a few reasons, in part to get him some consistent at-bats to work on ‘swinging at balls he can handle a little bit more frequently.’ Added that it worked for Davis last year, ‘so you want him to go play and hopefully get his rhythm, his timing back and just swinging at balls he can handle a little bit more frequently. … ‘He’s a part of our team and we’ll continue to be a part of our team. You trust him and just want him to get back to doing what he’s good at,'” the Blue Jays manager said to Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi about why Schneider was the one sent down to Buffalo.

Are Blue Jays Regretting Their Decision Already?

During Monday’s game, left fielder Yohendrick Pinango had a terrible game in the outfield, as he let two fly balls get past him on plays that other outfielders — including Schneider — probably make. While Pinango’s bat has been superior to Schneider’s this year, you have to wonder if the team is already regretting their decision to send Schneider down to the minors instead of Pinango. While Pinango is the better hitter at the moment, Schneider’s defense is better, and we saw in Monday’s game just how important outfield defense is.

As far as when Schneider will be called back up, it probably won’t be anytime soon. When Addison Barger is activated from the IL, the team figures to either send down Pinango to Triple-A Buffalo or potentially release Lenyn Sosa, who is out of options. If Sosa had options, the Jays probably would have preferred to send him down to Buffalo instead of Schneider, but alas, he had no options remaining, so the Jays kept Sosa on the roster instead of losing him on waivers.

This is a long season, and the Blue Jays have only finished one-third of it. With two-thirds of the year still to play, the odds are that Schneider will get called up at some point later this season, especially given how much the team seems snakebitten by injuries this year. For now, he will have to go to Buffalo and work on his swing as he proves to the Blue Jays’ upper management and his manager, Schneider, that he is ready to return to the major leagues.