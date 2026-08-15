Blue Jays Manager Shares Honest Thoughts on Team After Yankees Series Win

The Toronto Blue Jays are starting to look like a playoff contender.

Toronto lost in Game 7 of the World Series last year, but this season the Blue Jays have struggled. However, over the last month, Toronto has been much better and is now tied for the final Wild Card spot.

After the Blue Jays’ 4-1 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday, manager John Schneider gave his honest thoughts on how the team is winning games.

“We’re embracing what we’re good at right now. Sometimes, it doesn’t look the sexiest, but we’re OK with that,” Schneider said postgame on Saturday.

The Blue Jays have struggled to get power from the bats, but their pitching has been lights out. Throughout this hot stretch, Toronto is being led by its pitching staff, and Schneider is impressed with how the team is playing.

With the win on Saturday, the Blue Jays improved to 61-64 and are now tied for the final Wild Card spot.

Blue Jays Enjoying Going to the Ballpark

With Toronto starting to play better, the Blue Jays are enjoying their time at the ballpark.

After the Blue Jays win over the Yankees on Saturday, Schneider said the team is having fun and enjoying their time at the ballpark.

“It feels good to come to the yard,” Schneider said. “This definitely feels better than it has for a lot of the year, and it feels pretty damn good.”

With Toronto starting to have momentum, they have all the talent to go on a run and get into the playoffs. Schneider, meanwhile, noted that he felt the momentum starting to shift during the Boston Red Sox series.

“Maybe the baseball gods are changing their minds about us after about 10 months,” Schneider said. … “There are some young guys bringing some energy and some guys who have some things to prove. That rubs off on everyone. It’s a good feeling right now.”

Toronto Turns to Dylan Cease

The Blue Jays had a tall task ahead of them on Saturday going up against Cam Schlittler, while Toronto was set to use a bullpen game.

Yet, after beating Gerrit Cole on Friday, the Blue Jays defeated Schlittler and the Yankees on Saturday. Now, in the series finale, the Blue Jays will turn to Dylan Cease.

Cease is in a battle for the AL Cy Young Award with Schlittler as the right-hander has been dominant this season. He’s 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA in 22 starts, but has 191 strikeouts in just 131.1 innings.

The Yankees will send Ryan Weathers to the mound on Sunday, hoping to avoid being swept. First pitch is set for 1:37 p.m. ET.