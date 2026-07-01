John Schneider Reveals Details of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Injury

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed details of star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero’s injury after he was scratched Tuesday.

Guerrero was originally in the Blue Jays’ lineup against the New York Mets on Tuesday, hitting third and playing first base. But he was a late scratch due to back tightness.

The Blue Jays went on to lose the game 3-0 as their bats could not muster up any offense against the Mets’ pitching staff.

John Schneider Provides Clarity on Vladimir Guerrero’s Injury

Speaking to reporters after the game, Schneider said that Guerrero felt tight swinging the bat before the game. With the star slugger struggling badly at the plate this season, Schneider did not want to push him too much, so the team decided to scratch him instead, as the manager didn’t want to set Guerrero back, feeling that he’s “close” to getting back to his slugging self.

“John Schneider said Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ‘was tight swinging and I don’t want to push it with him. Obviously he’s been working a lot. I think that plays into how he’s feeling.’ Blue Jays feel ‘he’s where we want him to be and he’s really close (at the plate), so I didn’t want to set him back. … All signs point to positive after today and hopefully good tomorrow,'” Schneider said (via Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi).

Blue Jays Offense Struggles in Loss

Without Guerrero in the starting lineup, the Blue Jays really struggled against the Mets, as the team did not score a single run despite racking up six hits in the game.

The Blue Jays dropped to 40-46 with the loss, and they have lost seven of their last eight games overall. For a team with World Series aspirations, this is not where anyone wants the team to be right now, as everyone expected the Blue Jays to be one of the top teams in the AL, not a middling ballclub struggling to stay afloat in the crowded AL Wild Card race.

Hopefully, Guerrero is good to go and can get back to form in Wednesday’s series finale on Canada Day at 3 p.m. ET.