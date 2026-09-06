John Schneider Makes Strong Statement on Jesus Sanchez After Blue Jays Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays lost a pivotal game to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, falling 6-1 to drop to 72-72 on the season.

They also fell one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League.

One of the game’s most viral and scrutinized plays came in the second inning with Toronto already trailing 3-0. Left fielder Jesus Sanchez dropped a routine fly ball, adding to his recent struggles in the outfield.

Sánchez’s defense has become a notable topic of conversation in Toronto, and Keegan Matheson of MLB.com didn’t mince words after Sunday’s game.

“The #BlueJays can’t have Jesus Sanchez’s defense in the outfield at this point. They’re running the risk that one of them will flip a key game,” Matheson wrote.

The #BlueJays can’t have Jesús Sánchez’s defence in the outfield at this point. They’re running the risk that one of them will flip a key game. This extended the inning on Spencer Arrighetti when he’d earned the quick 1-2-3. pic.twitter.com/eULzPsKNC8 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 6, 2026

John Schneider Makes Statement on Sánchez

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider addressed Sánchez’s ongoing struggles in the outfield and said the sun played a factor in the error.

“I think he was battling the sun a little bit, but it looked like he had a beat on it,” Schneider said. “He kind of just missed it. Got to get better. We’ve got to make sure we’re playing tight. We’ve got to not give anyone extra outs.”

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is now a .500 team with 18 regular-season games remaining. They’ll have a quick turnaround Monday night when they begin a three-game series against the Athletics.

The Blue Jays currently sit one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot. The race remains tight, with five teams separated by four games or fewer.