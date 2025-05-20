Blue Jays Predicted to Cut Ties With John Schneider

After a 22-24 start, the Toronto Blue Jays sit 5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. The Blue Jays started the year on a mediocre note. But, they haven’t been as bad as other teams who’ve fired their managers.

The Baltimore Orioles fired long-time manager Brandon Hyde after a 15 and 28 start to the year. Compared to the expectations, no team has been as disappointing as the Orioles have been. The Colorado Rockies fired Bud Black, while the Pittsburgh Pirates fired Derek Shelton.

On Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal, the MLB insider was asked a question about who would be the next manager fired. Rosenthal answered with Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Why Schneider Is on the Hot Seat

According to Rosenthal, Schneider is the manager next on the hot seat. But, he reports that a firing won’t happen yet.

Rosenthal said, “If there is one manager that I would guess might be in trouble, but not yet, it could be John Schneider of the Blue Jays.”

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t out of the playoff hunt, nor are they significantly behind the New York Yankees atop the American League East. But still, Rosenthal named Schneider when asked who the next manager fired could be.

“Now the Blue Jays keep talking about how they’re fighting, how there’s a different spirit this year, how they’re really kind of together as a team, and that’s great, good to hear, and a good reflection in some ways on the manager,” Said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal continued, “But they’re sub .500 right now. And they’re a team that has its moments, but a team that is still quite flawed. The rotation has been something of a disappointment so far. They’ve had some good things happen offensively, but not with the rotation. Not hitting home runs either, Santander has been hurt…”

It’s been an underwhelming start to the year for the Blue Jays, and Rosenthal sees the Blue Jays’ manager next on the hot seat.

When Would Blue Jays Fire Schneider?

The report from Rosenthal indicates Schneider as the next manager on the hot seat. But, Rosenthal says that a move from Toronto won’t happen yet.

“So, do I think that leads to John Schneider getting fired? Not necessarily,” Rosenthal Said. “… But I don’t believe the Blue Jays are there yet. Come the offseason, we could see some different things happen.”

Rosenthal points towards the offseason for the decision on Schneider. With Toronto still in the postseason hunt, there is no urgency to fire Schneider before the end of the year. Missing the postseason in Schneiders third-year would warrant a firing. But that can only happen after the season.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. locked up long-term, making the most of his time in Toronto is imperative to the organization. Schneider needs to lead the Blue Jays to the postseason as badly as to argue to keep his job.

But, with the Blue Jays’ slow start, sitting at 10th place in the American League, there is an uphill battle to secure his job for 2026.

Rosenthal is an MLB insider. His report that Schneider is on the hot seat is noteworthy. Schneider needs to turn things around for Toronto to come back as manager in 2026.