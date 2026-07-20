Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Provides Max Scherzer Update Before Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday.

Ahead of the series opener, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on right-hander Max Scherzer.

Toronto Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Provides Max Scherzer Update

Via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X: “Max Scherzer will make a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, John Schneider says. #BlueJays”

Via The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X: “Max Scherzer will start in AAA on Wednesday. Aiming for 60-65 pitches. Will ideally need a couple starts before returning to #BlueJays“

Scherzer began the season with a poor 9.64 ERA in 18 2/3 innings over five starts before being placed on the IL on April 27 due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. He worked his way back, making two rehab starts for Triple-A Buffalo prior to being reinstated from the IL on June 10.

After he made just on start against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 10, in which he allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings, Scherzer was placed on the IL just one week later because of his back issues.

Scherzer began a rehab assignment with High-A Vancouver on July 3. He made one start for Vancouver, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts across three innings.

Then, Scherzer made a start for Triple-A Buffalo on July 8. He surrendered four earned runs on six hits and no walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

Over the All-Star break, Scherzer got three injections on his right thumb, per Matheson. Scherzer may still be hurting, but given where he’s at in his career, the right-hander might be willing to pitch through pain.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have not been playing well this season. After losing 3-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, Toronto’s record fell to 46-53. The club has lost six of its last 10 games.

The Blue Jays are 10 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. While winning their division seems out of reach, they’re currently 4 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox, who have won 13 games in a row, for the third American League Wild Card spot.

If Toronto doesn’t turn things around soon, the front office will likely sell at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.