John Schneider Reacts After Blue Jays Win Guardians Series

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider reacted after his team won a key series against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Jays lost 6-1 in the series opener on Tuesday, but bounced back in a big way with a dominant 11-0 win in the second game on Wednesday and then a clutch 6-3 victory on Thursday.

With the victory, the Blue Jays improved to 70-71 on the season and are just 0.5 GB of the Guardians for the third and final American League Wild Card spot.

Crucially, they also won the season series against the Guardians, meaning they have the tiebreaker in the event both teams are tied for the final Wild Card spot at the season’s end.

John Schneider Reacts

Speaking to reporters following the Blue Jays’ big win on Thursday against Cleveland, Schneider shared his reaction to Toronto picking up a massive win over a Wild Card rival.