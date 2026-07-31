John Schneider Reveals Potential Trade Path for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed the potential trade deadline path for the team heading into this weekend.

The Blue Jays carry a 50-59 record into this weekend’s series against the St. Louis Cardinals. With just three games to go until the August 3 MLB trade deadline, the Blue Jays don’t have much time to show their front office that they are true title contenders this season.

But even with the Blue Jays 5.5 GB of the third and final American League Wild Card spot, the team hasn’t yet committed to being sellers at this year’s deadline.

John Schneider Hasn’t Been Told Toronto Will Sell

According to Schneider, he does not know for sure if the Blue Jays will be sellers at this year’s deadline, unlike last year, when they were buyers.

This is in stark contrast to 2024, when the Blue Jays were obvious sellers. This season, though, Schneider says things are up in the air.

“John Schneider says that he’s trying ‘not to live in hypotheticals’ for now and focusing solely on the games. He described this deadline as more ‘murky’ than 2024. As of right now: ‘I haven’t been told by anyone above me that we’re selling,'” wrote Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson on X.

Who Would the Blue Jays Trade?

Should Toronto sell, then they would likely deal starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, designated hitter George Springer, and center fielder Daulton Varsho, as all three players are free agents this coming offseason.

The team could also consider trading players with more team control, such as reliever Jeff Hoffman, who has one season remaining on his deal, and reliever Tyler Rogers, who has two more seasons left on his deal.

But a lot of it will depend on what Toronto does this weekend. If the team can go out there and sweep the Cardinals in three games, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins may decide that the team is close enough to buy instead.

But if the Cardinals head into Rogers Centre and take care of business against Toronto, then all bets are off ahead of the deadline as selling is likely.