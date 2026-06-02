Blue Jays Legend Shares Message to Struggling Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays are fighting for a Wild Card spot as the team has struggled out of the gates.

Toronto’s offense has struggled, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a big reason why. Guerrero has just three home runs this season, as he’s been frustrated with his start, especially after his postseason.

Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista was asked about Guerrero and expects him to figure it out.

“He’s a bit more relaxed than I am,” Bautista said to Spornet. “He’s not as intense. But he has a lot of high energy that he gets from the emotions. He’s a little more calm, a little more poised, especially in the big moments.”

When asked if he had spoken to Guerrero, Bautista said he doesn’t have to, as Guerrero knows what he needs to do.

“When you are a player of that calibre who has executed and put up numbers at that level, you stop measuring success by the stats and the number of home runs,” said Bautista. “You start measuring success in your own mind on how you impact the victory from a day-to-day basis and helping your team get to the playoffs and play important games down the stretch and in October.”

Although the power isn’t there, Guerrero is getting on base, which is key. But Bautista expects Guerrero to figure it out in the very near future.

“I’m a big believer that at the end of the year the numbers are going to be there for him,” said Bautista.

Guerrero is in the first year of his 14-year, $500 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Guerrero Not There Yet

With the home runs not coming yet, Guerrero has said he’s waiting for one swing to change everything.

Although he hit a home run after that comment, and has hit some balls hard, he doesn’t think it’s there yet.

“Not yet. Not yet,” Guerrero said. “Whenever I feel that swing, I will let you know.”

Earlier this year, Guerrero vented to the media and admitted he isn’t feeling like himself.

“Obviously, I don’t feel okay right now,” Guerrero said. “I’m not feeling right, and you guys can tell that. I’ve been working very hard. I’m just looking to hit one ball very hard. It will stay in my head and my mind. I know things are going to change.”

Guerrero is hitting .298 with 3 home runs and 24 RBIs with an OBP of .392 and an OPS of .777.

Blue Jays Hopeful Guerrero Heats Up

Toronto signed Guerrero to a monster extension last year, and he helped the team reach the World Series.

Ahead of June kicking off, Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson of MLB.com named Guerrero the player Toronto needs to heat up.

“When Vladdy heats up, so will the Blue Jays,” Matheson wrote. “It’s that simple. This team has been challenged by countless injuries in 2026 and struggled to recapture the offensive identity that got them to Game 7 of the World Series last season, but Guerrero can be the shortcut to this whole thing turning around.

“At times, Guerrero has tried to do too much, which has led to some uncharacteristic at-bats. The power just hasn’t been there, either, but we know that Vladdy always busts out of these slumps, however long they drag on for. It’s becoming more urgent for the Blue Jays, and at this point, they need their franchise player to be the one who makes this happen.”

The Blue Jays are 29-31 and holding onto a Wild Card spot.