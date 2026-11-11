Jose Berrios Gets Positive Injury Update for Blue Jays

Long-time Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios received a positive injury update for his club after missing all of last season.

Berrios underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow in May and missed the entirety of the 2026 MLB season and part of 2027 as he recovers from the major surgery.

However, it appears that Berrios may even be ahead of schedule, as Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is hopeful that he can be an “impact pitcher” for the team in 2027.

Ross Atkins Provides Injury Update on Jose Berrios

Per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Atkins shared the following positive update about Berrios.

“Jose Berrios ‘looks great,’ according to Ross Atkins, who said he saw the rehabbing RHP in the Dominican recently. ‘Hopefully he can be an impact (pitcher) for us.'”

Jose Berrios MLB Career

Berrios was originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the first round with the 32nd overall pick in 2012.

He spent his first 5.5 seasons with the Twins, where he made two All-Star games, before he was sent to the Blue Jays at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for top prospect Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Berrios has spent the last 5.5 seasons in Toronto, where he has been one of the team’s top starters for most of his time with the Blue Jays.

While he has not been an ace-level pitcher or anything like that, Berrios has been known as a dependable innings eater whom the Blue Jays can throw out there every five games and know they can get a quality start out of him.

However, after being one of the most durable pitchers in MLB for most of his career, he has been getting hurt more often in recent seasons and missed all of 2026.

In 2027, Berrios is set to make $24.7 million for Toronto, and he makes an identical salary of $24.7 million in 2028, too, so the Blue Jays would obviously love for him to pitch and contribute to the team’s rotation in the next two seasons instead of just essentially eating that huge amount of salary in the event that he does not return to form.