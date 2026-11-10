Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay Injured All-Star Player $24 Million in 2027

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most aggressive teams in Major League Baseball free agency over the past few seasons.

While they have tended to hand out lucrative contracts to core pieces in their organization, sometimes, when you are a team that doesn’t hesitate to ink large deals, not all of them necessarily work out.

One contract that is starting to become a sore thumb is that of SP Jose Berrios’s seven-year, $131 million deal. Berrios did not pitch in 2026 due to Tommy John Surgery, and he may miss a good chunk of 2027 as well.

However, despite the injury, Berrios is still owed $24 million in base salary for next season.

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Taking a Look at Jose Berrios’s Contract

Per Spotrac.com, Jose Berrios is owed $24 million in 2027:

“José Berríos signed a 7 year, $131,000,000 contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, including $5,000,000 signing bonus, $131,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $18,714,286. In 2027, Berríos will earn a base salary of $24,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $24,000,000.”

Berrios is a two-time All-Star starter, but both of those selections came when Berrios was pitching with the Minnesota Twins.

He joined the Blue Jays in 2021 and has spent five seasons with Toronto thus far.

There’s no doubting that Berrios has been one of the most durable starters in MLB in the past, which is likely why the Blue Jays inked him to a seven-year deal, but considering he’s still owed around $48 million on his deal and may not pitch much, Toronto could look to try and move on from the $131 million contract in the next two years.

In 2025, Berrios’s last work in MLB, he posted an ERA of 4.17 over 30 starts with 138 strikeouts.

His career ERA sits at 4.08 over 1571.2 total IP (273 starts).

Toronto Blue Jays fans, what would you do with Jose Berrios and his contract, which the organization is still responsible for?

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