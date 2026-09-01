The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. They will be looking to start their series against Cleveland with a victory after sweeping the Seattle Mariners.

However, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series against the Mariners, they have now struck an interesting trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Promising 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Dodgers

The Blue Jays have acquired pitcher Jose Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitcher Sebastian Rodriguez. The Dodgers confirmed the trade through their official X account.

With this move, Toronto has added a 25-year-old pitching prospect to their system who has shown some promise. He will now provide Toronto with another potential call-up option as they enter the final stretch of the season.

Looking at Rodriguez’s 2026 Season So Far

Rodriguez spent most of this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City before being traded to the Blue Jays. In 21 appearances for the Triple-A club before this trade, he posted a 4-3 record, a 3.38 ERA, and 46 strikeouts. With numbers like these, he has been solid in Triple-A, so it makes sense that the Blue Jays are taking a chance on him with this trade.

Rodriguez also made four appearances with the ACL Dodgers this season, where he had a 0-0 record, a 3.38 ERA, and 10 strikeouts.

Rodriguez has taken a nice step forward in his development this season, as he had a 9-2 record and a 5.50 ERA in 45 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this past season. Now, he will be looking to continue to head in the right direction with the Blue Jays organization from here.