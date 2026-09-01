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Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Promising 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Dodgers

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Jose Rodriguez #97 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim during a spring training game on March 24, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. They will be looking to start their series against Cleveland with a victory after sweeping the Seattle Mariners.

However, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series against the Mariners, they have now struck an interesting trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Promising 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 18: Jose Rodriguez #97 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 18, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have acquired pitcher Jose Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitcher Sebastian Rodriguez. The Dodgers confirmed the trade through their official X account.

With this move, Toronto has added a 25-year-old pitching prospect to their system who has shown some promise. He will now provide Toronto with another potential call-up option as they enter the final stretch of the season.

Looking at Rodriguez’s 2026 Season So Far

Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Jose Rodriguez of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after conceding an RBI single to Taylor Ward #3 of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim during a spring training game on March 24, 2025 in Anaheim, California. The Angels won on the play. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Rodriguez spent most of this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City before being traded to the Blue Jays. In 21 appearances for the Triple-A club before this trade, he posted a 4-3 record, a 3.38 ERA, and 46 strikeouts. With numbers like these, he has been solid in Triple-A, so it makes sense that the Blue Jays are taking a chance on him with this trade.

Rodriguez also made four appearances with the ACL Dodgers this season, where he had a 0-0 record, a 3.38 ERA, and 10 strikeouts.

Rodriguez has taken a nice step forward in his development this season, as he had a 9-2 record and a 5.50 ERA in 45 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this past season. Now, he will be looking to continue to head in the right direction with the Blue Jays organization from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Promising 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Dodgers

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