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Injured Toronto Blue Jays Star Still Owed $48 Million

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 9: José Berríos #17 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout against the Seattle Mariners in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They lost by a score of 6-1.

Despite the loss, the Blue Jays still took two out of three games in the series.

Injured Blue Jays Star Owed $48 Million

GettyJosé Berríos #17 of the Toronto Blue Jays gives the thumbs up to celebrate his 1300th career strike out at a MLB game against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on August 9, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that the Blue Jays still owe a lot of money to an injured player.

José Berríos has been out for the entire 2026 season due to injury.

If Berríos does not opt out of his contract, the Blue Jays will still owe him $24 million per year in 2027 and 2028 (for a total of $48 million).

MLB.com wrote (on May 20): “Underwent full Tommy John surgery on May 20 and will miss 12 to 18 months.”

Looking At Berríos

GettyJosé Berríos #17 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 15, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Berríos was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

In that span, Berríos made two MLB All-Star Games.

GettyJose Berrios #17 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning of their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 10, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Berríos was traded to the Blue Jays during the 2021 season.

He is coming off a year where he went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 16, 2021): “Right-hander José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a seven-year, $131 million contract extension, sources confirm to ESPN. The deal includes an opt-out clause after the fifth season and limited no-trade protection as well. @deplaymaker was on top of it.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs toward first base during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 06, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-72 record in 144 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 35-37 in 72 games on the road).

On Monday, the Blue Jays will visit the Athletics.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured Toronto Blue Jays Star Still Owed $48 Million

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