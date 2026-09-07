Injured Toronto Blue Jays Star Still Owed $48 Million

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays finished their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They lost by a score of 6-1.

Despite the loss, the Blue Jays still took two out of three games in the series.

Injured Blue Jays Star Owed $48 Million

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that the Blue Jays still owe a lot of money to an injured player.

José Berríos has been out for the entire 2026 season due to injury.

If Berríos does not opt out of his contract, the Blue Jays will still owe him $24 million per year in 2027 and 2028 (for a total of $48 million).

MLB.com wrote (on May 20): “Underwent full Tommy John surgery on May 20 and will miss 12 to 18 months.”

Looking At Berríos

Berríos was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

In that span, Berríos made two MLB All-Star Games.

Berríos was traded to the Blue Jays during the 2021 season.

He is coming off a year where he went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 16, 2021): “Right-hander José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a seven-year, $131 million contract extension, sources confirm to ESPN. The deal includes an opt-out clause after the fifth season and limited no-trade protection as well. @deplaymaker was on top of it.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-72 record in 144 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 35-37 in 72 games on the road).

On Monday, the Blue Jays will visit the Athletics.