Toronto Blue Jays MVP Makes Bold Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to sweep the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits in the first two games of the series.

Blue Jays MVP Makes Bold Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

With Guerrero Jr. playing better, the Blue Jays look like they will have a real chance to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs.

In a recent episode of Get It Done League, Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson spoke about Guerrero Jr.

Donaldson: “I also hate to beat a dead horse, but guess who showed up in that Cleveland series? Vlad Guerrero. Vlad Guerrero shows up and you could just see, like after he hits the homer, everybody else, it’s like almost they take a deep breath. All right, our guy’s here right now. And so he’s the biggest difference maker on that team. That’s why we keep talking about it so much. And he shows why. He goes and has a big series, they win. If he’s not performing the way that he does, they lose. You know what I’m saying? So he is that big factor.”

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Looking At Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Jr. is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level.

The six-time All-Star is batting .261 with 126 hits, eight home runs, 54 RBIs, 67 runs and seven stolen bases in 128 games.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into Sunday as the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-71 record in 143 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-36 in 81 games on the road).

Following the Royals, the Blue Jays will visit the Athletics on Monday in California.

Roger Lajoie of Sportsnet 590 wrote: “#Jays now hold the final wild card with 19 games left. Still work to do, but I have said all season they are just a good team having a bad year. They are showing how good they are right now. If Yesavage and/or Bieber come back, look out.”