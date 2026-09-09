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Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Promote 25-Year-Old Shortstop During A’s Series

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Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
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DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Josh Rivera #24 of the of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays bounced back nicely on Tuesday night, as they defeated the Athletics by a 4-2 final score and ended their two-game losing streak in the process. This was needed for Toronto, as they are currently fighting for a playoff spot.

Now, as the Blue Jays continue their series against the Athletics, they have promoted one of their promising prospect shortstops.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote Josh Rivera to Double-A New Hampshire

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s transaction tracker, the Blue Jays have promoted Josh Rivera to Double-A New Hampshire from Single-A Dunedin.

Rivera being promoted to Double-A New Hampshire comes just a few days after he was assigned to Single-A Dunedin on a rehab assignment. Now, he will be aiming to impress after landing this call-up to Double-A New Hampshire.

Taking a Look at Rivera’s 2026 Season So Far in the Blue Jays’ System

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MARCH 28: Alan Roden #18 of the Toronto Blue Jays swings the bat in front to the Toronto City Connect logo before playing the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on March 28, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

Rivera has appeared in 105 games this season split between Single-A Dunedin, Double-A New Hampshire, and Triple-A Buffalo, where he has 11 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .215 batting average. This comes after he posted seven home runs, 35 RBI, and a .219 batting average in 123 games split between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo last season.

Overall, Rivera has shown promise and will now be looking to heat up while with Double-A New Hampshire. It should only be a matter of time before he gets called back up to Triple-A Buffalo, but for now, his goal will be to make an impact with Double-A New Hampshire.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Promote 25-Year-Old Shortstop During A’s Series

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