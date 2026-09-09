Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Promote 25-Year-Old Shortstop During A’s Series

The Toronto Blue Jays bounced back nicely on Tuesday night, as they defeated the Athletics by a 4-2 final score and ended their two-game losing streak in the process. This was needed for Toronto, as they are currently fighting for a playoff spot.

Now, as the Blue Jays continue their series against the Athletics, they have promoted one of their promising prospect shortstops.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote Josh Rivera to Double-A New Hampshire

According to MiLB’s transaction tracker, the Blue Jays have promoted Josh Rivera to Double-A New Hampshire from Single-A Dunedin.

Rivera being promoted to Double-A New Hampshire comes just a few days after he was assigned to Single-A Dunedin on a rehab assignment. Now, he will be aiming to impress after landing this call-up to Double-A New Hampshire.

Taking a Look at Rivera’s 2026 Season So Far in the Blue Jays’ System

Rivera has appeared in 105 games this season split between Single-A Dunedin, Double-A New Hampshire, and Triple-A Buffalo, where he has 11 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .215 batting average. This comes after he posted seven home runs, 35 RBI, and a .219 batting average in 123 games split between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo last season.

Overall, Rivera has shown promise and will now be looking to heat up while with Double-A New Hampshire. It should only be a matter of time before he gets called back up to Triple-A Buffalo, but for now, his goal will be to make an impact with Double-A New Hampshire.