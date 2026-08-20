Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With St. Louis Cardinals After Release

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They will look to clinch a series victory after winning by a score of 10-5 on Tuesday.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With St. Louis Cardinals

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a recent Blue Jays pitcher is signing with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Derrick Goold of St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote: “#stlcards are signing Josh Fleming, a lefty, to a minor-league deal and he’s heading to Class AAA Memphis. He was just with the #Cubs in their system, pitched earlier in the majors this summer with #bluejays.”

Fleming had appeared in one game for the Blue Jays this season.

He was recently released by the Chicago Cubs‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 17): “Iowa Cubs released LHP Josh Fleming.”

Looking At Fleming

Fleming was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

As a rookie, Fleming went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in seven games (five starts).

Following Tampa Bay, Fleming pitched one season for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2024).

Over 81 career games (25 starts), the 30-year-old has gone 20-14 with a 4.86 ERA.

Looking At The Cardinals

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 65-62 record in 127 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Blue Jays

As for the Blue Jays, they are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 62-65 record in 127 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.