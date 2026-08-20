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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With St. Louis Cardinals After Release

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Josh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on after the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on May 01, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They will look to clinch a series victory after winning by a score of 10-5 on Tuesday.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With St. Louis Cardinals

GettyJosh Fleming #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 6, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a recent Blue Jays pitcher is signing with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Derrick Goold of St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote: “#stlcards are signing Josh Fleming, a lefty, to a minor-league deal and he’s heading to Class AAA Memphis. He was just with the #Cubs in their system, pitched earlier in the majors this summer with #bluejays.”

Fleming had appeared in one game for the Blue Jays this season.

He was recently released by the Chicago Cubs‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 17): “Iowa Cubs released LHP Josh Fleming.”

Looking At Fleming

GettyJosh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 4, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Fleming was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

As a rookie, Fleming went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in seven games (five starts).

GettyStarting pitcher Josh Fleming #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on June 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Following Tampa Bay, Fleming pitched one season for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2024).

Over 81 career games (25 starts), the 30-year-old has gone 20-14 with a 4.86 ERA.

Looking At The Cardinals

GettyJordan Walker #18 an Riley O’Brien #61 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate a 3-0 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 18, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 65-62 record in 127 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Charles McAdoo #26 after a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As for the Blue Jays, they are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 62-65 record in 127 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With St. Louis Cardinals After Release

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