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Toronto Blue Jays Make Josh Smith Announcement During Guardians Series

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Toronto Blue Jays make Josh Smith announcement before Cleveland Guardians finale.

The Toronto Blue Jays have one game remaining against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to Josh Smith (and a few others), the Blue Jays were able to tie up their series against the Guardians 1-1 heading into Thursday’s game.

On September 3rd, 2026, the Blue Jays will play the Guardians in their final matchup against each other in this series. After losing 6-1 in Game 1, the Blue Jays laid the smackdown with an 11-0 victory.

Thursday’s game will begin at 11:10 AM Mountain Time, 1:10 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Josh Smith Announcement

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: Josh Smith #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Smith was acquired by the Blue Jays at the MLB Trade Deadline from the Texas Rangers. Since that acquisition, he has been a solid contributor in a utility role.

That was clear during Wednesday night’s win.

Although he didn’t start the game, he came in as a replacement for Andres Gimenez and recorded a home run in two at-bats. And because he recorded a home run, the Blue Jays had to announce it in their own way.

“Smitty got another chance to wear the Home Run Jacket!” the team announced on social media.

Looking at Josh Smith

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: Ernie Clement #22 and Josh Smith #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate the team’s 11-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Smith is a 29-year-old utility player. The 5-foot-9, 172-pound player was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 2019.

His utility has been on full display this year, with both the Blue Jays and the Rangers. Smith has played one game at first base, 38 at second base, 15 at third base, and five at LF.

With Toronto, he has played four games at second base, eight at third base, and one game at left field.

In 2026, Smith has recorded 37 hits, 12 RBIs, four stolen bases, three doubles, one triple, 19 walks, and four home runs in 60 games.

Looking at Adam Macko With the Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Adam Macko #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after pitching the final out of the sixth inning during his MLB debut against the New York Yankees Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

It is safe to say that this trade has worked out so far for the Blue Jays. However, we can’t fully assess that unless we look at how Adam Macko is doing with the Rangers.

The 25-year-old southpaw has pitched in 25 games this year, but only three with the Rangers.

In those games with the Rangers, Macko has recorded three strikeouts and one hold in 3.1 innings of work.

While it is unfortunate to have to move on from a player like Macko, the addition of Smith has been a solid one for the Blue Jays.

It could be an impactful transaction for years to come.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Make Josh Smith Announcement During Guardians Series

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