Toronto Blue Jays Make Josh Smith Announcement During Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have one game remaining against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to Josh Smith (and a few others), the Blue Jays were able to tie up their series against the Guardians 1-1 heading into Thursday’s game.

On September 3rd, 2026, the Blue Jays will play the Guardians in their final matchup against each other in this series. After losing 6-1 in Game 1, the Blue Jays laid the smackdown with an 11-0 victory.

Thursday’s game will begin at 11:10 AM Mountain Time, 1:10 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Josh Smith Announcement

Smith was acquired by the Blue Jays at the MLB Trade Deadline from the Texas Rangers. Since that acquisition, he has been a solid contributor in a utility role.

That was clear during Wednesday night’s win.

Although he didn’t start the game, he came in as a replacement for Andres Gimenez and recorded a home run in two at-bats. And because he recorded a home run, the Blue Jays had to announce it in their own way.

“Smitty got another chance to wear the Home Run Jacket!” the team announced on social media.

Smitty got another chance to wear the Home Run Jacket! #BlueJays50 https://t.co/yqrOI77ftM pic.twitter.com/e74bsXcNRJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 3, 2026

Looking at Josh Smith

Smith is a 29-year-old utility player. The 5-foot-9, 172-pound player was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 2019.

His utility has been on full display this year, with both the Blue Jays and the Rangers. Smith has played one game at first base, 38 at second base, 15 at third base, and five at LF.

With Toronto, he has played four games at second base, eight at third base, and one game at left field.

In 2026, Smith has recorded 37 hits, 12 RBIs, four stolen bases, three doubles, one triple, 19 walks, and four home runs in 60 games.

Looking at Adam Macko With the Texas Rangers

It is safe to say that this trade has worked out so far for the Blue Jays. However, we can’t fully assess that unless we look at how Adam Macko is doing with the Rangers.

The 25-year-old southpaw has pitched in 25 games this year, but only three with the Rangers.

In those games with the Rangers, Macko has recorded three strikeouts and one hold in 3.1 innings of work.

While it is unfortunate to have to move on from a player like Macko, the addition of Smith has been a solid one for the Blue Jays.

It could be an impactful transaction for years to come.