Blue Jays Top Prospect Breaks Out With 2-Homer Game for Dunedin

The Toronto Blue Jays may have found another intriguing infield prospect developing quietly in Single-A Dunedin.

Eighteen-year-old Juan Sanchez delivered one of his best performances of the season Tuesday night against the Daytona Tortugas, the Cincinnati Reds’ Single-A affiliate, finishing 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. The breakout game offered another glimpse of the raw power and athletic upside that continue to make Sanchez one of the more interesting young players in Toronto’s lower minor league system.

Why Sanchez’s Performance Matters Long-Term

The performance pushed Sanchez to four home runs on the season while giving him a much-needed offensive boost after a slow start at the plate. Through 130 at-bats this year, the infielder is batting .215 with a .311 on-base percentage, a .377 slugging percentage and a .688 OPS. He has added 15 RBIs, 21 runs scored and five stolen bases while splitting time between shortstop and third base.

Tuesday’s explosion does not erase those concerns overnight. It does, however, remind everyone why Toronto remains patient with his development.

Despite the inconsistent numbers, the underlying tools remain difficult to ignore. As young hitters at this level often struggle with pitch recognition, swing decisions and consistency.

At 6-foot-3 and only 18 years old, Sanchez already shows advanced physical projection with a blend of power, speed and defensive versatility. The Blue Jays appear willing to stay patient with his development given his age and long-term upside. He is currently viewed internally as one of the organization’s more promising lower-level prospects with an estimated MLB arrival timeline around 2029.

Tuesday’s game also reflected a larger trend for the Dunedin Blue Jays offense this season.

Dunedin’s Offense Has Been One of the Florida State League’s Best

The Blue Jays’ Single-A affiliate has quietly become one of the more productive offensive teams in the Florida State League this year.

Through 52 games, Dunedin has collected 394 hits, 261 runs scored and 84 doubles while consistently creating pressure on opposing defenses with aggressive baserunning. The club has also stolen 97 bases, ranking among the league leaders in speed and athleticism.

Dunedin’s lineup has shown balance across multiple categories. The team currently ranks first in at-bats, second in strikeouts, third in stolen bases, fourth in doubles, fifth in hits, sixth in RBIs, seventh in home runs and walks, eighth in runs scored and 10th in triples.

The numbers reveal an organization continuing to emphasize athletic position players capable of creating offense in multiple ways instead of relying strictly on power.

For Toronto, Sanchez’s breakout performance may represent another small but encouraging sign within a developing farm system that continues searching for its next wave of impact hitters.