Justin Verlander Has One Last Message for Blue Jays Before Final Start

Saturday afternoon marked the final game in the Hall of Fame career of Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who has been limited to only two games this season owing to left hip inflammation and a left hamstring strain.

Verlander, who began his career with the Tigers and played over a decade in the Motor City, also played for the Houston Astros, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants before returning to Detroit with a one-year deal prior to the current campaign.

Before his final start, Verlander, who has thrown three no-hitters in his career, looked back upon the most recent one, which took place against the Toronto Blue Jays while with the Astros in September 2019.

Justin Verlander Looks Back Upon No-Hitting The Toronto Blue Jays In 2019

Verlander did an interview with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts prior to his final start on Saturday, during which he looked back upon the third no-hitter of his career.

Verlander struck out 14 Blue Jays batters while allowing only a single walk during the historic accomplishment, which put him into rare MLB company.

“I knew the third one was a big one,” Verlander said via Forbes. “The number of people who have thrown two versus three gets really small, and I had come agonizingly close many times… The reaction to that one was like, finally, it was a relief.”

“This game was zero-zero going into the ninth,” Verlander continued. “Abraham Toro was down 0-2 and hit an opposite field homer, 0-2, two outs.”

Ironically, Verlander’s no-hitter against the Blue Jays in 2019 was the second time he’d accomplished the feat against Toronto, having done so earlier in his career in 2011 while with Detroit, also at Rogers Centre.

Justin Verlander Made The Final Start Of His MLB Career On Saturday

Verlander got the start on the mound for his final MLB game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the middle game of the series.

On Friday, prior to the series opener, Verlander was honored in a special ceremony at Comerica Park, during which he shared a special message of thanks to the fans.

“I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. We’ve been through a lot over the years,” Verlander said. “I always hoped that I would get the chance to come back to Detroit to finish my career where it all started.”

“Although I certainly didn’t intend for things going the way they did this season. Your love and support has meant the world to me and got me through what has been a very tough season,” Verlander said. “That love and support has solidified to me that I am, and always will be, a Detroit Tiger. Thank you.”

Verlander knows this season didn’t go the way that he or the Tigers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week, wanted it to.

“Obviously it’s been frustrating, not at all how I envisioned the year going,” Verlander said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. “I honestly didn’t envision this being the last season, but that’s the way things go, and [I] slowly came to the realization through the course of the year when I just couldn’t get back out there. That’s been quite difficult, but I’ve come to terms with it and feel good about where things are at.”