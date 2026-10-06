Hi, Subscriber

4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Struggles With Current MLB Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Anthony Kay #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts during the eighth inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox played Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The White Sox won 4-3.

They now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series with Games 3 and 4 in Chicago.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Chicago still hasn’t lost this postseason and takes both games in Cleveland. Rookie Braden Montgomery’s two-run double gave the White Sox the lead, and their pitching again was enough. The White Sox can clinch an ALCS berth at home Wednesday.”

4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Struggles

GettyAnthony Kay #18 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Despite their big victory, pitcher Anthony Kay had a rough outing.

He only got one out before being removed.

Just Baseball wrote: “White Sox opener Anthony Kay lasts just 1 out: 0.1 IP | 1 H | 2 R (1 ER) | 1 BB | 0 K | 17 Pitches”

Looking At Kay

GettyStarting pitcher Anthony Kay #18 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kay is in the middle of his first season with the White Sox.

He had signed as a free agent over the offseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on December 3, 2025): “LHP Anthony Kay, who spent the past two years pitching in Japan, signs a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. @ByRobertMurray on it.”

Kay finished his first regular season with the White Sox going 10-9 with a 4.44 ERA in 33 games (31 starts).

Looking At Kay Before Chicago

GettyAnthony Kay #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at TD Ballpark on May 15, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida.

Kay was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays (2019-2022).

In that span, Kay went 4-2 with a 5.48 ERA in 28 games (seven starts).

GettyStarting pitcher Anthony Kay #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks toward the dugout alongside catcher Danny Jansen #9 prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 15, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 31-year-old has also had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over six seasons at the MLB level.

He is 14-11 with a 4.85 ERA in 77 career regular season games (38 starts).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Struggles With Current MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x