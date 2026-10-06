4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Struggles With Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox played Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The White Sox won 4-3.

They now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series with Games 3 and 4 in Chicago.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Chicago still hasn’t lost this postseason and takes both games in Cleveland. Rookie Braden Montgomery’s two-run double gave the White Sox the lead, and their pitching again was enough. The White Sox can clinch an ALCS berth at home Wednesday.”

4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Struggles

Despite their big victory, pitcher Anthony Kay had a rough outing.

He only got one out before being removed.

Just Baseball wrote: “White Sox opener Anthony Kay lasts just 1 out: 0.1 IP | 1 H | 2 R (1 ER) | 1 BB | 0 K | 17 Pitches”

Looking At Kay

Kay is in the middle of his first season with the White Sox.

He had signed as a free agent over the offseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on December 3, 2025): “LHP Anthony Kay, who spent the past two years pitching in Japan, signs a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. @ByRobertMurray on it.”

Kay finished his first regular season with the White Sox going 10-9 with a 4.44 ERA in 33 games (31 starts).

Looking At Kay Before Chicago

Kay was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays (2019-2022).

In that span, Kay went 4-2 with a 5.48 ERA in 28 games (seven starts).

The 31-year-old has also had stints with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over six seasons at the MLB level.

He is 14-11 with a 4.85 ERA in 77 career regular season games (38 starts).