Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Announcement During Mariners Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are on a warpath to the MLB playoffs. After a rough stretch, they are finding their legs again during their current series against the Seattle Mariners. Prior to the second game, the Blue Jays made an announcement regarding Kazuma Okamoto.

Game 2 of the series will be broadcast at 3:07 PM Eastern Time, 12:07 PM Pacific Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Announcement

Okamoto has been a sight for sore eyes for the Blue Jays this season. Following Bo Bichette’s exit for the New York Mets, Toronto signed Okamoto to help cover for the lost offense.

He has not disappointed.

That was evident in the first game of the Mariners series, when the Blue Jays announced a unique milestone for Okamoto.

“The Big Oak is the third player in MLB history to hit a home run against 18 different opponents in his rookie season! The other two? Corbin Carroll and Pete Alonso,” the team shared in a social media post.

Okamoto is a 30-year-old infielder. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound player is in his rookie MLB season.

Looking at Kazuma Okamoto

Okamoto was one of several free-agent additions this past offseason. Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers, and Okamoto were the most notable additions this winter.

On January 4th, 2026, Okamoto signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Blue Jays.

He has played 131 games for the Blue Jays this year. Okamoto has recorded 111 hits, 21 doubles, 77 RBIs, and 27 home runs.

On Friday night, he scored his 27th home run.

This year, Okamoto has played 119 games at third base with another 13 at first base.

Kazuma Okamoto’s Future With the Toronto Blue Jays

At first glance, it’s easy to assume that Okamoto will be with the Blue Jays for a long time. After all, Okamoto is signed for an additional three years following the current 2026 season.

Okamoto has brought both contact and power in his first year with the organization. Those are two qualities that Bichette brought to the lineup in 2025.

Additionally, Okamoto is versatile. He has only played two infield positions, but could fill in the outfield if (and when) called upon.

The organization clearly values that versatility.

While there is a lot of baseball yet to be played, it’s safe to say that Okamoto has been one of the bright spots of an otherwise rollercoaster season.